Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:50 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Harrisonburg, VA with washer-dryer

8 Units Available
Reserve at Stone Port
2015 Reserve Cir, Harrisonburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1404 sqft
A Lifestyle of Luxury The Reserve at Stone Port is a wonderful escape from the ordinary.

1 Unit Available
1390 Hunter Rd, G
1390 Hunters Rd, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$990
953 sqft
Unit G Available 08/01/20 Furnished 2 large bedrooms/full bath/closet - $990 - Property Id: 302608 The utilities are to be split by two tenants. As there are two master bedrooms there, you can find another person to occupy the other room.

Contact for Availability
Reherd Acres
433 Leslie Court
433 Leslie Ct, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
433 Leslie Court Available 09/25/20 Town House For Rent - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet. Main level features spacious living room, kitchen and dining room.

1 Unit Available
Pleasant Acres
57 Easthampton Ct.
57 Easthampton Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
968 sqft
Roomy 2 BR duplex - This roomy 2 story duplex is the perfect home in the perfect location at the perfect time for the perfect price.Featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths, this duplex will make you wish you had found it sooner.

1 Unit Available
North East
351 Emerson Ln
351 Emerson Lane, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
3 story townhome for rent with garage - 351 Emerson Lane - 3 bedroom townhome in the desirable, Beacon Hill Neighborhood! Close to downtown Harrisonburg, VA! This neighborhood comes complete with walking trails, playgrounds, and picnic areas.

2 Units Available
Park View
1041 Chicago Avenue
1041 Chicago Ave, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$465
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$465
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1041 Chicago Avenue in Harrisonburg. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Central Avenue
1632 Allison Way Unit 1
1632 Allison Way, Harrisonburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
660 sqft
1632 Allison Way Unit 1 Available 08/10/20 One Bedroom Garden Apartment - With 660 square feet of living space, this one bedroom apartment not only is the perfect size for you but has the perfect location! Bedroom is spacious and features direct

1 Unit Available
1550 Gilmer Circle
1550 Gilmer Circle, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
1550 Gilmer Circle Available 07/20/20 3 bedroom single family home in a Cul - de - sac for rent! - 1550 Gilmer Cir. - We have a three-bedroom, two-bath home for rent on a cul-de-sac.

1 Unit Available
Central Avenue
110 PORT REPUBLIC RD
110 Port Republic Road, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2250 sqft
2 blocks from JMU campus, I 81 Exit and Purcell park! Well built Ranch with Garage, Sunroom & Full Basement. Washer, Dryer, Freezer, curtains & hardware-AS IS. Lawn care furnished. Available June.

1 Unit Available
Reherd Acres
1105 Wellington Drive
1105 Welllington Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1420 sqft
1105 Wellington Drive Available 09/16/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Wellington Park - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet.

1 Unit Available
Reherd Acres
1111 Wellington Drive
1111 Welllington Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1420 sqft
1111 Wellington Drive Available 09/18/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Wellington Park - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisonburg

1 Unit Available
4347 Ottobine Road
4347 Ottobine Road, Rockingham County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1608 sqft
4347 Ottobine Road Available 09/15/20 Duplex for Rent in TA school District - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex is off of Ottobine Road in Dayton. This property is in the Rockingham County school district.

