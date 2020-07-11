/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:50 AM
12 Apartments for rent in Harrisonburg, VA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
8 Units Available
Reserve at Stone Port
2015 Reserve Cir, Harrisonburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1404 sqft
A Lifestyle of Luxury The Reserve at Stone Port is a wonderful escape from the ordinary.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1390 Hunter Rd, G
1390 Hunters Rd, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$990
953 sqft
Unit G Available 08/01/20 Furnished 2 large bedrooms/full bath/closet - $990 - Property Id: 302608 The utilities are to be split by two tenants. As there are two master bedrooms there, you can find another person to occupy the other room.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Reherd Acres
433 Leslie Court
433 Leslie Ct, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
433 Leslie Court Available 09/25/20 Town House For Rent - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet. Main level features spacious living room, kitchen and dining room.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Acres
57 Easthampton Ct.
57 Easthampton Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
968 sqft
Roomy 2 BR duplex - This roomy 2 story duplex is the perfect home in the perfect location at the perfect time for the perfect price.Featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths, this duplex will make you wish you had found it sooner.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North East
351 Emerson Ln
351 Emerson Lane, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
3 story townhome for rent with garage - 351 Emerson Lane - 3 bedroom townhome in the desirable, Beacon Hill Neighborhood! Close to downtown Harrisonburg, VA! This neighborhood comes complete with walking trails, playgrounds, and picnic areas.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
2 Units Available
Park View
1041 Chicago Avenue
1041 Chicago Ave, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$465
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$465
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1041 Chicago Avenue in Harrisonburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Central Avenue
1632 Allison Way Unit 1
1632 Allison Way, Harrisonburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
660 sqft
1632 Allison Way Unit 1 Available 08/10/20 One Bedroom Garden Apartment - With 660 square feet of living space, this one bedroom apartment not only is the perfect size for you but has the perfect location! Bedroom is spacious and features direct
1 of 34
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1550 Gilmer Circle
1550 Gilmer Circle, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
1550 Gilmer Circle Available 07/20/20 3 bedroom single family home in a Cul - de - sac for rent! - 1550 Gilmer Cir. - We have a three-bedroom, two-bath home for rent on a cul-de-sac.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Central Avenue
110 PORT REPUBLIC RD
110 Port Republic Road, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2250 sqft
2 blocks from JMU campus, I 81 Exit and Purcell park! Well built Ranch with Garage, Sunroom & Full Basement. Washer, Dryer, Freezer, curtains & hardware-AS IS. Lawn care furnished. Available June.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Reherd Acres
1105 Wellington Drive
1105 Welllington Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1420 sqft
1105 Wellington Drive Available 09/16/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Wellington Park - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Reherd Acres
1111 Wellington Drive
1111 Welllington Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1420 sqft
1111 Wellington Drive Available 09/18/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Wellington Park - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisonburg
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4347 Ottobine Road
4347 Ottobine Road, Rockingham County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1608 sqft
4347 Ottobine Road Available 09/15/20 Duplex for Rent in TA school District - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex is off of Ottobine Road in Dayton. This property is in the Rockingham County school district.