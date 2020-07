Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel extra storage ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub media room tennis court volleyball court cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance car wash area cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments fire pit game room guest parking internet cafe lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

A Lifestyle of Luxury



The Reserve at Stone Port is a wonderful escape from the ordinary. Relax in an atmosphere appointed with luxury and comfort, where exceptional finishes and remarkable features outline each unique and spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment home. Experience extraordinary style, convenience, resort-style amenities, and an award-winning customer service team.



You will be surrounded by lush landscaping and scenic mountain views, while conveniently located to downtown Harrisonburg, James Madison University, Valley Mall, Rockingham Memorial Hospital, restaurants, and services. Explore The Reserve at Stone Port and call us your new home in Harrisonburg, VA.