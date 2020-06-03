Amenities
1242 Poets Court Available 07/18/20 3 bedroom townhome in Beacon hill for rent!!! - 1242 Poets Court - This end unit townhome has three levels, with three generously sized bedrooms each with its own bathroom. The main floor is an open floor plan with a bright eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, granite countertops with a half bath.
There is a full-service laundry room in the basement with third bedroom and full bath.
Located in the Beacon Hill neighborhood in Harrisonburg, VA. Beacon Hill has a walking trail, several pick nick areas, and plays grounds. Close to downtown Harrisonburg, which makes this the perfect neighborhood for you.
This home is available for $1400/month with one month's security deposit.
For more details or to schedule a viewing contact Jeff at Jeff@rocktownrealty.com or 540-705-7080
Visit our website at www.RocktownRealty.com.
Rocktown Realty is licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
(RLNE3201098)