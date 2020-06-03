All apartments in Harrisonburg
1242 Poets Court
1242 Poets Court

1242 Poet's Court · No Longer Available
Location

1242 Poet's Court, Harrisonburg, VA 22802
North East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
1242 Poets Court Available 07/18/20 3 bedroom townhome in Beacon hill for rent!!! - 1242 Poets Court - This end unit townhome has three levels, with three generously sized bedrooms each with its own bathroom. The main floor is an open floor plan with a bright eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, granite countertops with a half bath.
There is a full-service laundry room in the basement with third bedroom and full bath.

Located in the Beacon Hill neighborhood in Harrisonburg, VA. Beacon Hill has a walking trail, several pick nick areas, and plays grounds. Close to downtown Harrisonburg, which makes this the perfect neighborhood for you.

This home is available for $1400/month with one month's security deposit.

For more details or to schedule a viewing contact Jeff at Jeff@rocktownrealty.com or 540-705-7080

Visit our website at www.RocktownRealty.com.

Rocktown Realty is licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

(RLNE3201098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 Poets Court have any available units?
1242 Poets Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1242 Poets Court have?
Some of 1242 Poets Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 Poets Court currently offering any rent specials?
1242 Poets Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 Poets Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1242 Poets Court is pet friendly.
Does 1242 Poets Court offer parking?
Yes, 1242 Poets Court does offer parking.
Does 1242 Poets Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1242 Poets Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 Poets Court have a pool?
No, 1242 Poets Court does not have a pool.
Does 1242 Poets Court have accessible units?
No, 1242 Poets Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 Poets Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1242 Poets Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1242 Poets Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1242 Poets Court has units with air conditioning.
