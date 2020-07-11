/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:48 AM
186 Apartments for rent in Great Falls, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1158 KETTLE POND LANE
1158 Kettle Pond Lane, Great Falls, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1942 sqft
Beautifully updated and meticulously maintained 4 BDR, 2 1/2 BA home in superb Great Falls location.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
10423 ARTEMEL LANE
10423 Artemel Lane, Great Falls, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2570 sqft
Bright and spacious SF w/4BR, 3BA home on a .70 acre lot. Large LR with gleaming hardwood floors and gas fireplace flows to the DR for easy entertaining. French doors in DR open to expansive deck. MBR also boasts French doors opening to the deck.
1 of 85
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9121 MILL POND VALLEY DRIVE
9121 Mill Pond Valley Drive, Great Falls, VA
6 Bedrooms
$5,950
4005 sqft
Stunning 6 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom all brick colonial home in a very private setting at the end of a cul de sac with a circular driveway. Gleaming hardwood and marble throughout.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1083 PENSIVE LN
1083 Pensive Lane, Great Falls, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
Classic all brick Colonial in popular Great Falls neighborhood, convenient to Rt. 7 and village center. House offers updated kitchen with angular countertop/breakfast bar, opening to the family room.
Results within 1 mile of Great Falls
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cascades
47645 MID SURREY SQUARE
47645 Mid Surrey Square, Lowes Island, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
3546 sqft
Basement for rent,770 sq feet fully furnished, one full bath, all utilities included except internet, small kitchenette with dishwasher, microwave, fridge, washer/dryer.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cascades
20553 WARBURTON BAY SQUARE
20553 Warburton Bay Square, Lowes Island, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1941 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!!! Light Filled End Unit ***Open Floor Plan with Living/Dining Combination w/ Bay window and wood blinds***Spacious Kitchen with granite counters and separate eating space or FR**Vaulted ceilings in upper level bedrooms***Master
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cascades
47760 FATHOM PLACE
47760 Fathom Place, Lowes Island, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
3852 sqft
WOW-Amazing Property offered for Lease. Immaculate home on premium lot/ almost 4000 square feet. Former Model home with all the bells & whistles. 4bedroom/5 bdrm/den in basement with full bath. Gourmet kitchen w/ island and gas cooktop.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9803 SPRING RIDGE LN
9803 Spring Ridge Lane, Wolf Trap, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
VERBAL AGREEMENT ON APPLICATION! Truly fantastic colonial in a wonderful neighborhood surrounded by parkland. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with large island and breakfast room off kitchen.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9906 RIVER VIEW CT
9906 River View Court, Travilah, MD
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
**FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL ** One of kind rental opportunity! Spectacular 4 BD 5.5 BA estate home featured in House Beautiful and Decor magazines.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9629 LOCUST HILL DRIVE
9629 Locust Hill Drive, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2050 sqft
Excellent Great falls Location. Langley High School Pyramid. Less than 5 Minutes from Tyson Corner Metro silver line Stations. Formal living & Dinning. Cozy Family room with fire place. Kitchen breakfast eating space.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
13120 LUVIE LANE
13120 Luvie Ln, Travilah, MD
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
5000 sqft
FABULOUS FULLY RENOVATED COTTAGE/FARM HOUSE IN SOUGHT AFTER MERRY-GO-ROUND COMMUNITY WITH WRAPAROUND PORCH & GORGEOUS RIVER VIEWS. CHERRY FLRS, GOURMET KITCHEN, 2 FIREPLACES, FULLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH PRIVATE APARTMENT. TWO CAR GARAGE.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cascades
47865 SCOTSBOROUGH SQUARE
47865 Scottsborough Square, Lowes Island, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2464 sqft
This one has it all! Beautiful. Open space. Full of light. Balcony off breakfast room. Patio off of rec room. Loudoun County schools. Renovated second bathroom and powder room. Hardwood floors in main and upper level.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1324-D GARDEN WALL CIR
1324 Garden Wall Cir, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Large 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with 9 ft ceilings and tons of natural light**New washer and dryer!**Granite countertops with new SS appliances**Oversized private balcony with Western exposure**Freshly paintedClose to pool, tennis, shopping**This home
1 of 65
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1310 BEULAH ROAD
1310 Beulah Road, Wolf Trap, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4160 sqft
Gorgeous Home in Prestigious Neighborhood**Renovated Bathrooms. New Hardwood floor in upper bedrooms level makes it 2 levels hardwood floors** refinished wood stairs.
1 of 58
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
11200 PAVILION CLUB COURT
11200 Pavilion Club Court, Reston, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2574 sqft
Must see! Beautiful, contemporary style home located at the end of the cul-de-sac. Traditional style floor plan, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, newly renovated eat in kitchen, beautiful patio off of family room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1399 PARK GARDEN LN
1399 Park Garden Lane, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Beautiful end-unit w/wrap-around porch in lovely setting. Great floor plan w/gourmet kitchen, granite counters, stainless appliances, hardwood floors. Din room has adjoining sun-room w/French doors opening to balcony (attached tv set conveys).
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
8729 BELMART ROAD
8729 Belmart Road, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home on beautiful lot,HW's throughout, updated table space kitchen with granite and new oven, white tile backsplash, laundry rm off kitchen, new master bathroom vanity, fin. bsmt.
Results within 5 miles of Great Falls
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
19 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,783
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
43 Units Available
Tysons West
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,529
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,932
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
13 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
23 Units Available
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,495
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1150 sqft
Modern apartment community just off Dulles Toll Road. Features include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has fire pits, a yoga studio, car charging stations and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
49 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,661
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
63 Units Available
Old Courthouse
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
57 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,472
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Similar Pages
Great Falls 3 BedroomsGreat Falls Apartments with BalconyGreat Falls Apartments with GarageGreat Falls Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Great Falls Apartments with ParkingGreat Falls Apartments with PoolGreat Falls Apartments with Washer-DryerGreat Falls Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VA