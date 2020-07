Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Farmhouse with three bedrooms and one bath ready for its new tenants! Very peaceful, private setting with great views along with an area to plant a garden. New vinyl plank flooring in certain parts of the home including the kitchen. 12 x 12 detached storage shed available for tenants to use. Landlord to take care of the lawn maintenance as well as pest control service. Pellet stove in the living room will be perfect for those chilly winter days. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with a $300 non refundable pet deposit.