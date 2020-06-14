/
58 Furnished Apartments for rent in Fort Belvoir, VA
Fort Belvoir
Haven Fort Belvoir
9190 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,470
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
780 sqft
Affordable luxury living in a pristine neighborhood. Elegantly furnished with granite counters. Pool, gym and more. Conveniently located minutes from the South Gate of Fort Belvoir, Potomac Mills Outlet Mall and Tackett's Mill.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Belvoir
5 Units Available
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln, Newington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,684
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
996 sqft
Neighborhood community just minutes from Fort Belvoir, Newington, and downtown Washington, D.C. Pet-friendly 2-bedroom apartments welcome military service professionals. Modern granite counters, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway.
Hybla Valley
159 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
47 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,579
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
London Park Apartments
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
London Park Apartments
28 Units Available
The Arbors on Duke
5250 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1034 sqft
Easy access to 1-395 and I-495. Tree-lined courtyard, beautiful landscaping and architecture, and on-site pool. Comes with 24-hour fitness center and coffee bar. Updated interiors. Cat-friendly. Garage parking and car care center.
12 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
Hybla Valley
3 Units Available
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
993 sqft
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
London Park Apartments
2 Units Available
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1040 sqft
Close to the Van Dorn Metrorail. Beautiful apartments with balconies, carpeting, large windows and lots of storage space. Available furnished. On-site fitness center, pool and community room. Covered parking provided.
1 Unit Available
205 YOAKUM PARKWAY
205 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fullyl Furnished condo at the Watergate at Landmark. Unbelievable, tastefully decorated, and ready to move into July 1. 1 huge bedroom with large Den/Office. Remodeled Kitchen and baths. Only thing missing is a mattress in the bedroom.
1 Unit Available
7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY
7312 Crestleigh Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1212 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED townhome (unfurnished opt.
1 Unit Available
6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL
6081 Deer Ridge Trail, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
4073 sqft
Large (approx 650 sq. ft) One-Bedroom apartment in walk-out basement of single family home in quiet subdivision off Franconia Road; FURNISHED; Wall-to-Wall Carpet throughout (except kitchen and bath); Separate Entrance. Alarm System.
Results within 10 miles of Fort Belvoir
Nauck
22 Units Available
Bell Arlington Ridge
2400 24th Road South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,546
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,636
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1267 sqft
Bell Arlington Ridge is located at 2400 24th Road South Arlington, VA and is managed by Bell Partners Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Crystal City Shops
49 Units Available
Aura Pentagon City
1221 South Eads Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,590
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1081 sqft
Modern. Luxurious. Metropolitan. Aura Pentagon City Apartments.
24 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
12 Units Available
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,564
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1900 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
Aurora Highlands
23 Units Available
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,222
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1300 sqft
Located at Virginia Highlands Park in bustling and exciting neighborhood. Easy access to restaurants, boutiques and The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. In-unit laundry and open kitchens with modern finishes.
Falls Church
12 Units Available
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Crystal City Shops
6 Units Available
The Paramount
1425 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1068 sqft
Blocks from the Crystal City Metro station with views of downtown Washington D.C. On-site facilities include yoga room, fitness center, expansive private balconies, and racquetball court.
19 Units Available
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
965 sqft
You can have it all and make your money really count in these beautiful Woodbridge homes. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets mean true luxury just outside of D.C. Shopping and dining nearby.
25 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
$1,413
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Del Ray
25 Units Available
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,374
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,542
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
980 sqft
Sunlit apartments with great views of DC, floor to ceiling windows, walk-in closets and upgraded bathrooms. The community has a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center and saunas, and a business center.
Douglas Park
37 Units Available
The Wellington
1850 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,398
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1093 sqft
Modern studio-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinetry and large closets. Gated community has fitness centers, conference room, rooftop terrace and shuttle to Pentagon City Metro. Near I-395.
30 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,421
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
