Fluvanna County, VA
126 VILLA CIR
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

126 VILLA CIR

126 Villa Circle · No Longer Available
Location

126 Villa Circle, Fluvanna County, VA 22963

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Town house w/ 3 bedrooms, living room open to dining area, breakfast bar, 2.5 baths, master w/ walk-in closet, houses are within walking distance to shopping centers. Rent includes trash & yard maintenance. Tenants pay utilities including cable/internet. Walking trails & park close by.Small mature non-aggressive pet considered on case by case w/ non-refundable fee. Due to Covid 19 concerns masks must be worn in showings & a Hold Harmless Agreement signed. We require pre-approval of proof of income & an application completed ahead of an appointment. See Website For Details. One parking space per townhouse but unmarked spaces available. Townhouse will not be re-painted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

