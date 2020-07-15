126 VILLA CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Town house w/ 3 bedrooms, living room open to dining area, breakfast bar, 2.5 baths, master w/ walk-in closet, houses are within walking distance to shopping centers. Rent includes trash & yard maintenance. Tenants pay utilities including cable/internet. Walking trails & park close by.Small mature non-aggressive pet considered on case by case w/ non-refundable fee. Due to Covid 19 concerns masks must be worn in showings & a Hold Harmless Agreement signed. We require pre-approval of proof of income & an application completed ahead of an appointment. See Website For Details. One parking space per townhouse but unmarked spaces available. Townhouse will not be re-painted.