Apartment List
/
VA
/
floris
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

174 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Floris, VA

Finding an apartment in Floris that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2664 YUKON ROAD
2664 Yukon Road, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2824 sqft
SPACIOUS THREE STORY COLONIAL W TWO CAR GARAGE ON NICE CORNER LOT NEXT TO VACANT LOT*EAT-IN KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & BREAKFAST ROOM*FIRST FLOOR OFFICE/DEN*LARGE ROOM SIZES THROUGHOUT*LARGE DECK OFF FAMILY ROOM*ENTIRE HOME JUST PAINTED

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2655 NEW CARSON DRIVE
2655 New Carson Drive, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3044 sqft
Beautiful home with tons of updates. Hardwood floors throughout main & upper level, newer Master Bath, updated main bath. Washer/Dryer on Upper Level. Basement recently finished with large Rec Room, Office, & full bath.

1 of 26

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
13310 POINT RIDER LANE
13310 Point Rider Lane, Floris, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1530 sqft
Well-maintained brick & siding home in lovely Borneham Wood. Over 2,200 total square feet & beautifully sited on 1/3 acre lot, complete with mature landscaping, rear deck, shaded patio area, tree swing and shed (with electricity).
Results within 1 mile of Floris
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
52 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
9 Units Available
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
41 Units Available
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME The Mark at Dulles Station is a community of premier apartments in Herndon, VA that you’ll be proud to call home! We’ve designed it to appeal to your unique sense of style.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
41 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
$1,481
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
$
46 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,507
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
24 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1384 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
50 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,688
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,368
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1075 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1011 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near shopping, dining and Dulles technology area. Includes patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel and granite finishes. Community clubhouse, elevator, pool and garage add comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
39 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,720
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1115 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
31 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,388
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
28 Units Available
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,462
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1169 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 04:07am
13 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1277 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated October 23 at 08:05pm
Contact for Availability
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1306 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12919 Alton Sq #119
12919 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1065 sqft
12919 Alton Sq #119 Available 07/01/20 Convenient Worldgate location - Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom spacious home with lots of light and style. Fully equipped kitchen, sparkling hardwood floors, and gorgeous neutral carpets.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2306 Ballycairne Court
2306 Ballycairne Court, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1621 sqft
Spacious home just minutes from Reston Town Center. Pet considered on case-by-case. Gleaming Wood floors in living room, dining room and family room, 4 bedrooms plus den. Large 2 car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13558 DAVINCI LANE
13558 Davinci Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2400 sqft
13558 Davinci Lane Herndon VA 20171......Beautiful and spacious 3BR garaged Townhome in highly desired Herndon, Virginia. Very light and airy with walk-out deck from kitchen. .

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13521 DAVINCI LANE
13521 Davinci Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1890 sqft
13521 Davinci Lane Herndon VA 20171........Beautiful 4 level Townhouse with 1 car garage. Hardwood floors on the main level. Very light and airy with walk-out deck from kitchen. .

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2705 WREXHAM COURT
2705 Wrexham Court, Franklin Farm, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
1907 sqft
Beautifully located 5 bedroom, 2.5 Bath colonial with 2-car garage in great community, backing to mature woods on a cul de sac.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
12615 ETRUSCAN DRIVE
12615 Etruscan Drive, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1760 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in a Great neighborhood. This home has some nice updates, is clean, and ready for immediate occupancy. Lawn service included in rental price. Pets accepted on a case by case basis & no smoking in home.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Floris, VA

Finding an apartment in Floris that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Floris 3 BedroomsFloris Apartments with BalconyFloris Apartments with Garage
Floris Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFloris Apartments with ParkingFloris Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Floris Dog Friendly ApartmentsFloris Furnished ApartmentsFloris Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MD
Forest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDAccokeek, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University