/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:50 AM
165 Apartments for rent in Floris, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2936 SMITH FARM WAY
2936 Smith Farm Way, Floris, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
5000 sqft
Spectacular Colonial in desirable Luxury small community. Pristine move in condition with total 5,000 sqf.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
13006 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE
13006 New Parkland Drive, Floris, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1040 sqft
OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS CRAFTSMAN STYLE SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN POPULAR MONTEREY ESTATES LOCATION.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
13582 CEDAR RUN LANE
13582 Cedar Run Lane, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,050
2429 sqft
Beautiful, sunny end unit, Hardwoods on first floor and master.Garage for 2 cars PLUS storage. lower rec room has its own gas fireplace and bar area. Also Bedroom on the lowest level and full bath. Walkout basement to lower level deck.
1 of 53
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
12963 PINECREST VIEW COURT
12963 Pinecrest View Court, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2952 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Well maintained 4BR, 2.55BA nearly 3000 sq/ft home on a cul-de-sac backing to wooded park land.
1 of 26
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
13310 POINT RIDER LANE
13310 Point Rider Lane, Floris, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1530 sqft
Well-maintained brick & siding home in lovely Borneham Wood. Over 2,200 total square feet & beautifully sited on 1/3 acre lot, complete with mature landscaping, rear deck, shaded patio area, tree swing and shed (with electricity).
Results within 1 mile of Floris
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
47 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,997
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,584
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
57 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,472
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,720
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1149 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
19 Units Available
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,478
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1169 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
21 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,439
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1391 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
44 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,392
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
14 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,378
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,463
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1075 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
12 Units Available
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,633
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1256 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
40 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
18 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1296 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
35 Units Available
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,529
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME The Mark at Dulles Station is a community of premier apartments in Herndon, VA that you’ll be proud to call home! We’ve designed it to appeal to your unique sense of style.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
19 Units Available
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1011 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near shopping, dining and Dulles technology area. Includes patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel and granite finishes. Community clubhouse, elevator, pool and garage add comfort and convenience.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2525 PASCAL PLACE
2525 Pascal Street, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1620 sqft
All Realtors and their clients please wear mask, touch the surface as little as possibile in the house, and take off your shoes when you visit the property. The tenant has a medical condition and a one year old Son.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12905 Centre Park Cir #401
12905 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
12905 Centre Park Cir #401 Available 08/03/20 BRYSON @ WOODLAND PARK 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT HOME - BRYSON COMMUNITY OFFERS WONDERFUL AMENITIES AND GARAGE PARKING!!! POOLS, OUTDOOR GRILLS AND TABLES, ON SITE CONCIERGE, PARTY ROOM, MEETING ROOM AND
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
12945 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12945 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Welcome to Bryson at Woodland Park!! One of Herndon's premier gated communities. This condo unit features bright & spacious 3 bedrooms 2 Baths with a three car garage covered spaces! Living area with doors to the patio.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12954 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1031 sqft
Luxurious top floor unit with pool view! Dark, wide-plank floors in living/dining/hall/2nd bedroom; fab kitchen with 42"cabs, granite, GE appliances, High Vaulted Ceilings, ceramic tile; full sized washer/dryer, new neutral paint and carpet;
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
12674 MAGNA CARTA ROAD
12674 Magna Carta Road, Franklin Farm, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,675
1092 sqft
Beautiful brick front colonial with lots of space inside and out. 5 Bedrooms, Kitchen with maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Recreational room with wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MD