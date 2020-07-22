Apartment List
111 Apartments for rent in Floris, VA with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Floris means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your ne... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
13107 FROG HOLLOW COURT
13107 Frog Hollow Court, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3438 sqft
PLEASE SEE VIRTUAL VIDEO WALKTHROUGH TOUR BEFORE VISITING~SHOES REMOVAL ~MASK & HAND SANITIZERS ARE MUST AS TENANTS ARE STILL LIVING AT THE PLACE ~SECLUDED Cal-De-Sac LOCATION* APPROACH TO FFX COUNTY PARKWAY~ROUTE 28~ROUTE 50~ ROUTE 66
Results within 1 mile of Floris
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
46 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,504
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,584
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,902
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
22 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
22 Units Available
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1169 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
17 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,373
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,458
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1075 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
38 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,469
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
27 Units Available
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1306 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
23 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,239
1391 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
7 Units Available
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
18 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1296 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
58 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1247 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1298 sqft
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
35 Units Available
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,529
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME The Mark at Dulles Station is a community of premier apartments in Herndon, VA that you’ll be proud to call home! We’ve designed it to appeal to your unique sense of style.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
35 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1096 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
24 Units Available
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1005 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near shopping, dining and Dulles technology area. Includes patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel and granite finishes. Community clubhouse, elevator, pool and garage add comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
35 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,735
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1149 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2204 Westcourt Lane #114
2204 Westcourt Lane, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2204 Westcourt Lane #114 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Longwood Model Condo!! - Rarely available 1 bedroom/1 bath, entry-level “Longwood” model with keyed front lobby.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE
2474 Clover Field Circle, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
Vacant and ready to move in. Show at any time. Beautiful TH in sought after McNair Farms is available on 7/20! Gleaming hardwood floors, open kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
12901 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12901 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top-level elevator condo with high ceilings and fireplace. Largest 1BR 1 bath (A-5) at fully gated Bryson - 1 garage spaces on same floor as the condo. Gourmet kitchen has gas cooking, SS appliances, granite counters.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
12957 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12957 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to covid restrictions you must watch video before showing. Available 9/1/20 OR SOONER on case by case basis.

1 of 68

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12954 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1031 sqft
Recently Remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo with 2 assigned covered parking spaces at Bryson at Woodland Park, gated condominium community.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12913 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1st, Second parking space available for lease. 1 bedroom condo w upgraded kitchen with Island, SS Appl, and Granite countertops. Bedroom with his and hers closets. Dual entry bathroom.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
12958 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12958 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property has been sanitized after last tenant vacated the premises at end of June, 2020.Access to clubhouse facilities, fitness center and pool. Access to outdoor barbecue grill.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
2705 WREXHAM COURT
2705 Wrexham Court, Franklin Farm, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
1907 sqft
Beautifully located 5 bedroom, 2.5 Bath colonial with 2-car garage in great community, backing to mature woods on a cul de sac.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Floris, VA

Finding apartments with a pool in Floris means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Floris could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

