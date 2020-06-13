58 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Falmouth, VA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Falmouth that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
11 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1110 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
Results within 1 mile of Falmouth
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
16 Units Available
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$926
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments near historic Fredericksburg. Home highlights include walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a clubhouse, pool, and grilling area on site. By Mary Washington University. Near I-95.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1702 WASHINGTON AVENUE
1702 Washington Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
625 sqft
Duplex on Washington Avenue in the City! 1 bedroom 1.5 bath. Single applicants must complete separate applications. Available 4/2/16. Owner will only consider 1 small pet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
104 SILVER COMET CT
104 Silver Comet Ct, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Great location just seconds from VRE. Great for commuters. Just about brand new... 4 bed 3.5 bath with a finished basement for extra space. Accepts dogs on Case by case. min 12 month lease will also consider long term leases. Application on www.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
408 Streamview Drive
408 Streamview Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1930 sqft
SIMPLY STUNNING TOWNHOUSE - CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN FREDERICKBURG / EASY COMMUTE TO QUANTICO - Simply stunning! This beautiful 3 fully finished townhouse located conveniently for commuters both north and south.

1 of 11

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1618 COLLEGE AVENUE
1618 College Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
940 sqft
UPSTAIRS APARTMENT. SEPARATE LIVING/SEPARATE ENTRANCE. Washer and Dryer in unit. Wood Floors. Pets are case by case- owner prefers ONE CAT ONLY NO DOGS. Washer and dryer. Water/sewer, trash, and lawn service is included in rent. NO COSIGNERS.
Results within 5 miles of Falmouth
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1000 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
6 Units Available
Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1734 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Also near Central Park and Spotsylvania Mall. Spacious townhomes with carpeted floors, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchens, and private patios or balconies. Property offers extensive leisure facilities and ample resident and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
5 Units Available
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located on Business Highway 1, which is great for commuters. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of the communal gym, concierge and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
18 Units Available
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include air conditioning, walk-in closets, carpet and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and trash valet. Great location between Business Hwy 1 and Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Celebrate Virginia
39 Units Available
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1398 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Contact for Availability
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg
2000 Woodlyn Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Riverwoods Apartments Homes of Fredericksburg, an intimate community located just outside of historic Old Town Fredericksburg, with almost immediate access to most major roadways in the area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
4 Units Available
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1342 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
802 Littlepage Street
802 Littlepage Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
802 Littlepage Street Available 08/05/20 DOWNTOWN FREDERICKSBURG - BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED - Fully renovated duplex. Beautiful hardwood floors, family room & separate kitchen/dining room. Granite kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1125 Hampton St
1125 Hampton Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2340 sqft
This three level spacious townhome in The Village of Idlewild is a must see! Enjoy parking your vehicles in the attached 2 car garage during these cold winter months and walking into your cozy den.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1409 Hearthstone Dr
1409 Hearthstone Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2592 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 Br in Village of Idlewild! Beautiful and spacious at 2,592 sq. ft. master suite, washer, dryer, patio out back w/1 car garage street access. Close to I-95, shopping, schools, downtown Fredericksburg, unfinished basement great for storage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
222 Hillcrest Dr Unit A
222 Hillcrest Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
Cozy brick duplex (FRONT unit) Features 2 bed/1 bath. Kitchen/dining combo, stack-able washer/dryer. wood floor throughout, LARGE backyard. Gravel driveway parking.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
121 Cleremont Drive
121 Cleremont Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1980 sqft
Immaculate Colonial in South Stafford! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom detached home with wrap front porch, Fireplace. Formal living room, Dining room, Family room, Deck, 2 car garage, Convenient to shopping, schools, major roads and commuter station.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
93 HULLS CHAPEL ROAD
93 Hulls Chapel Road, Stafford County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1200 sqft
This beautiful cottage is located in the heart of Stafford County, minutes away from the highway and route 1. The siding is freshly painted a modern Navy blue, there is a brand new roof, and enough parking for two cars.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
301 TULIP CIRCLE
301 Tulip Circle, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2218 sqft
****PETS NOT ALLOWED. HAVE FENCED IN BACKYARD****.LIKE NEW INSIDE - REFRIGERATOR W/ICE MAKER, DISHWASHER, DISPOSER, COOKTOP, VINYL KITCHEN FLOOR, WHITE KIT.

1 of 35

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
913 LEELAND ROAD
913 Leeland Road, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
You'll love the tranquility and privacy in this quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom rancher. Situated at the top of rolling hills surrounded by forest, you can enjoy your morning coffee on the large front porch and watch the local wildlife in peace.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1304 GILMORE STREET
1304 Gilmore St, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
2092 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19, showings are extremely limited to after 4 pm mon-fri and no showings on weekends do to health concerns. Mask MUST be worn.Welcome to 1304 Gilmore. Fabulous one year young 3 level Town home in Fredericksburg City.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
222 HILLCREST DRIVE
222 Hillcrest Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
CHARMING brick duplex Features 2 bed/1 bath. Kitchen/dining combo, stack-able washer/dryer. LARGE shared backyard. Gravel driveway parking. Close to Downtown, 95, VRE, commuter lot and much more! Dogs-CBC/ NO CATS.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
England Run
1 Unit Available
305 FALKIRK COURT
305 Falkirk Court, Southern Gateway, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Charming 3 level town home- This beautiful home has been professionally cleaned & is ready for move in! Features 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bath. Open kitchen with dining table space, walks out to deck overlooking fully fenced yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Falmouth, VA

Finding an apartment in Falmouth that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

