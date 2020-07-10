/
apartments with washer dryer
67 Apartments for rent in Falmouth, VA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
10 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1110 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
Results within 1 mile of Falmouth
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
16 Units Available
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$992
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments near historic Fredericksburg. Home highlights include walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a clubhouse, pool, and grilling area on site. By Mary Washington University. Near I-95.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1403 CHARLES STREET
1403 Charles Street, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1680 sqft
Downtown Fredericksburg! This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home features hardwood floors, detailed moldings and only blocks from downtown's restaurants, shops, parks and the commuter train station. Available 08/01/2020. Requirements: 650+ credit score.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1446 KENMORE AVENUE
1446 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1144 sqft
Charming townhome centrally located in Downtown Fredericksburg off Kenmore Ave. This beautiful home features 2 bedroom & 1.5 bathroom. No pets.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE
1049 Hotchkiss Place, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2510 sqft
Gorgeous town-home minutes from MW Hospital, shopping, VRE & much more! Beautiful brick front, large, open floor plan with gleaming hardwood flooring, granite counter tops in spacious gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances.
Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
904 ROFFMAN ROAD
904 Roffman Road, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Recently renovated, New floors freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 and one half bath town house in a great location close to the central park shopping area.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1618 COLLEGE AVENUE
1618 College Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
940 sqft
UPSTAIRS APARTMENT. SEPARATE LIVING/SEPARATE ENTRANCE. Washer and Dryer in unit. Wood Floors. Pets are case by case- owner prefers ONE CAT ONLY NO DOGS. Washer and dryer. Water/sewer, trash, and lawn service is included in rent. NO COSIGNERS.
Results within 5 miles of Falmouth
Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
5 Units Available
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1342 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
6 Units Available
Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1734 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Also near Central Park and Spotsylvania Mall. Spacious townhomes with carpeted floors, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchens, and private patios or balconies. Property offers extensive leisure facilities and ample resident and guest parking.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1000 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
Contact for Availability
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg
2000 Woodlyn Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Riverwoods Apartments Homes of Fredericksburg, an intimate community located just outside of historic Old Town Fredericksburg, with almost immediate access to most major roadways in the area.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1732 JAN DRIVE
1732 Jan Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2580 sqft
PLEASE READ: SHARED SPACE, upper two floors are for Lease and include: 3 bedrooms, Kitchen/Family Room, Two full and one half bath, Dining/Living room, and laundry room in lower level.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fredericksburg
801 CAROLINE STREET
801 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
Perfect downtown location! Beautifully renovated 2-3 bedroom apartment above Sammy T's restaurant! All wood floors throughout*Recessed lighting*High ceilings*3 bedrooms or 2 bedrooms and a den! Spacious rooms and light filled windows throughout*Gas
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
539 WILLIS STREET
539 Willis Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Spacious Two-Level Townhouse in a great location in Fredericksburg facing the park. Home has 2 good sized bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Washer/Dryer. Off-street parking available ( one space). New flooring in Living and Dining Room.
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
England Run
4 THEODORE ST
4 Theodore Street, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4 THEODORE ST in Stafford County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1804 SAG HARBOR LN W
1804 Sag Harbor Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
Brand new 2 car garage Stanley Martin town home community in the premiere Fredericksburg location of Central Park.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1601 WILCOX AVENUE
1601 Wilcox Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2442 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Townhouse in sought after Idlewild Community! Home features two master bedrooms (One on lower lvl) Upper lvl master suite has soaking tub/shower/water closet/and walk in closet. Kitchen boasts island, pantry, and walk out to deck.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fredericksburg
606 CAROLINE STREET
606 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1150 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg City. Apartment is upstairs, over commercial unit. Features high ceilings, wood flooring, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer provided as-is.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1206 HUDGINS FARM CIRCLE
1206 Hudgins Farm Circle, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2736 sqft
Check out this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home that is just a hop, skip and a jump from everything you may want and need.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1110 COLLEGE AVENUE
1110 College Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1698 sqft
Adorable brick cape cod home in Historic Fredericksburg and right across the street from Mary Washington College, walk to downtown, shopping, restaurants & the VRE.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
222 Hillcrest Dr Unit A
222 Hillcrest Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
Cozy brick duplex (FRONT unit) Features 2 bed/1 bath. Kitchen/dining combo, stack-able washer/dryer. wood floor throughout, LARGE backyard. Gravel driveway parking.
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
1412 IDLEWILD BOULEVARD
1412 Idlewild Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY home in amenity filled Village of Idlewild. No detail left undone.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fredericksburg
12 LAFAYETTE STATION
12 Lafayette Station Road, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
900 sqft
Totally Furnished!!Short Term Leases Available !!All Utilities Included!!Welcome to a true Downtown Fredericksburg Condo. We are located directly across the street from VRE, Amtrak.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
222 HILLCREST DRIVE
222 Hillcrest Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
CHARMING brick duplex Features 2 bed/1 bath. Kitchen/dining combo, stack-able washer/dryer. LARGE shared backyard. Gravel driveway parking. Close to Downtown, 95, VRE, commuter lot and much more! Dogs-CBC/ NO CATS.
