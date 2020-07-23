Apartment List
/
VA
/
enon
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:31 AM

30 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Enon, VA

Finding an apartment in Enon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Enon
1625 River Fork Way
1625 River Fork Place, Enon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1515 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Rivermont Townhomes - Property Id: 325383 Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Enon
1300 River Tree Drive 202
1300 River Tree Drive, Enon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1103 sqft
Rivermont Crossing Apartments - Property Id: 248107 JULYS RENT FREE ! Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Enon
13712 River Tree Drive 103
13712 River Tree Court, Enon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1265 sqft
Unit 103 Available 07/25/20 Rivermont Crossing Apartments - Property Id: 278831 $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Enon
Rivermont Landing
1530 River Tree Drive, Enon, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1515 sqft
Available 07/25/20 Rivermont Crossing Townhomes - Property Id: 267719 close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.
Results within 5 miles of Enon
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
7 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,124
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 4 at 02:07 PM
3 Units Available
Branchester Lakes
6797 Lake Rd, Prince George, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,307
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious kitchens, and private patios. Ample community amenities, including a pool and gym. Easy access to I-295. By Fort Lee Golf Course.

1 of 32

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Hopewell
3903 Jackson Farm Road
3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell - 3 BR, 1 BA rancher offering approx.
Results within 10 miles of Enon
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Tanglewood Apartments
1700 Johnson Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Enjoy the best of both worlds at Tanglewood Apartments – our community is nestled in a quiet, peaceful area but only minutes away from the convenience of the city of Petersburg.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
18 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,081
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$870
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
8 Units Available
Bellwood
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,178
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
3 Units Available
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$842
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
907 sqft
At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
6 Units Available
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1347 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
12 Units Available
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
3 Units Available
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Ivy Gates Apartments
101 Ivy Ln, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$920
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments with newly-renovated kitchens, fireplaces and private entrances are available at this community. There's also a playground, picnic area and swimming pool on-site. South Crater Square Shopping Center and Interstate 95 are both easily reached.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
2 Units Available
Oak Hill
Riverview Apartments
205 Archer Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1072 sqft
theres no place like the Riverview Apartments in Colonial Heights, VA.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 21 at 08:09 PM
Contact for Availability
Commerce Street Apartments
607 Commerce Street, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commerce Street Apartments in Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Shepherd Stadium
Branders Bridge Apartments
1400 Branders Bridge Rd, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
757 sqft
Branders Bridge offers large, newly renovated, 2-story, townhomes! Each home is equipped with all new appliances, new heating and cooling system, and new front loaded washer and dryer! Our spacious bedrooms include a ceiling fan, just one of many
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Windham Hills Apartments
439 Roundtop Ave, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$699
750 sqft
Comfortable and affordable are two words that easily describe living at Windham Hills Apartment Homes in Petersburg. Comfortable? You?ll enjoy abundant living and storage space; bright, large rooms, and an eat-in kitchen.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Jefferson South of the James
1800 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
JSOJ is located in Petersburg, Virginia only 5 minutes to Old Towne, 7 minutes to The Fort Lee Military base, & 10 minutes to Southpark. Easy access to I-95, I-85, & Rt.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Westover-Snead
Colonial Court
64 Colonial Ct, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$670
800 sqft
Spacious, two story, town home community located in Colonial Heights, VA. Each of our two bedroom, one bath town homes are 800 sq. ft. Each bedroom is fully carpeted with a ceiling fan.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Crater Square Apartments
1025 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$849
3 Bedrooms
$949
Conveniently located to I-95, Crater Square Apartments and Townhomes are close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment in Old Town Petersburg and Southpark Mall. Select from one of our several floor plans.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Enon, VA

Finding an apartment in Enon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Enon Cheap Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VANewport News, VAPetersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Glen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAMeadowbrook, VAAshland, VABrandermill, VADumbarton, VA
Prince George, VABellwood, VASandston, VAEast Highland Park, VARockwood, VALakeside, VATuckahoe, VAInnsbrook, VAWyndham, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Randolph-Macon College