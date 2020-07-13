Apartment List
163 Apartments for rent in East Highland Park, VA with parking

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3317 Montclair Road
3317 Montclair Road, East Highland Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
825 sqft
3317 Monclair Road - Three bedroom / one bath Hardwood floors.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3904 Morton Dr
3904 Morton Drive, East Highland Park, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2642 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom 2.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1701 Debbie Lane
1701 Debbie Lane, East Highland Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Springdale - Brick Rancher - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick home, spacious living room, eat in kitchen with range and refrigerator. Utility area with Washer / dryer hookups.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2404 Beck Drive
2404 Beck Drive, East Highland Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1076 sqft
- Ranch style home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, eat-in kitchen, new carpet/new paint, gas heat, window unit air, detached garage/workshop Section 8 accepted (RLNE5929588)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Highland Park
3204 3rd Ave
3204 3rd Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY 6/4 @ 5:30-6PM Bring $200 to reserve on the spot! Please stop by the leasing office to apply 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA Reserve this home with just $200 down 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment -BRAND NEW RENOVATION! -huge

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6393 Sledds Lake Rd.
6393 Shedd's Lake Road, Mechanicsville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1556 sqft
6393 Sledds Lake Rd.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Church Hill North
2516 Q Street
2516 Q Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$800
1940 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
You must come see this Renovated spacious one bedroom unit with lots of character. Very close to downtown Richmond, grocery stores, restaurants, and the bus line. Unit has been updated with new paint, new flooring.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairmount
1902 Fairmount Ave
1902 Fairmount Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1176 sqft
Available July 5! Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Union Hill - Don't miss out on this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Union Hill! Located in the quiet neighborhood of Fairmount, this newly updated single-family home will be available July 15 following

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
North Highland Park
3125 5th Ave
3125 5th Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Second Floor Unit. Two Bedroom, One Bath; Large Living Room. Updated Kitchen with Gas Stove; Gas Heat, Central Air; Newer Vinyl Tilt-in Windows; Full Bath with Tub/Shower; Private Side Entrance and fire escape rear staircase. Remodeled a year ago.

Last updated October 12 at 10:28am
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Southern Tip
2211 3rd Ave
2211 3rd Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$695
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please come into the leasing office to apply at 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA, Reserve this home with just $200 down 2211 3rd ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -wall to wall carpet -Huge living room -good size
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
11 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban area in the Manchester Warehouse District. This upscale, modern community is pet-friendly with two dog parks. It offers core concierge service, a fire pit, bocce ball court, and a fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
1 Unit Available
Gerwyn Manor
5194 Gerwyn Cir, Sandston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1020 sqft
Spacious, pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes boast a pool, generous kitchens and stackable washers and dryers. Minutes from White Oak Mall, and near employers in the Byrd Center Industrial Area and around the airport.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
13 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Raven Place
1710 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,104
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1000 sqft
Near I-95 and Jefferson Park. On-site gym and garages available. Updated interiors including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Dogs and cats welcomed. Patio or balcony in each unit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
28 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
944 sqft
Our Office Is Now Open For Virtual and In-Person Appointments. We are offering virtual, and scheduled in-person tours.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
29 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
793 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
20 Units Available
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$834
784 sqft
Just minutes from downtown and VCU, and only five miles from Richmond International Airport, these comfortable units offer stunning amenities like updated kitchens, modern flooring, large closets and extended living spaces.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
21 Units Available
Jackson Ward
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$990
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
877 sqft
The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
21 Units Available
Central Office
The Locks
311 S 11th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
867 sqft
Along Richmond's waterfront, this apartment home community mixes residential with retail. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature subway tile and stainless steel appliances, a saltwater pool, a gym and a bike rack.
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
34 Units Available
The Fan
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$930
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
875 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
7 Units Available
Chamberlayne Industrial Center
The Spectrum Apartments
2017 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
889 sqft
In-home washer and dryer, 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, stainless-steel appliances and valet trash are some of the amenities at this one- to three-bedroom apartment home community minute from I-64. Near the Fan District.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
90 Units Available
Monroe Ward
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
49 Units Available
Monroe Ward
The Berkshire
300 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$910
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1659 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Berkshire in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
32 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1183 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
17 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
City View Lofts
411 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
863 sqft
Come home to a brand new, pet-friendly community of loft residences jam-packed with the finest amenities in Richmond including a stunning riverfront pool, epic skyline and river views, two 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centers, and two modern
City Guide for East Highland Park, VA

East Highland Park, a suburb of Richmond, Virginia is a stone's throw away from the birthplace of famed American writer Edgar Allan Poe.

Nestled squarely between Richmond and the Chickahominy River, East Highland Park, Virginia is only a two-hour drive from the the nation's capital. The census-designated place is a suburb of greater Richmond, and has a population of 14,796 according to the last 2010 census. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in East Highland Park, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Highland Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

