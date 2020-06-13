Apartment List
/
VA
/
dranesville
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

176 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Dranesville, VA

Finding an apartment in Dranesville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 of 36

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1525 HIDDENBROOK DRIVE
1525 Hiddenbrook Drive, Dranesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1616 sqft
Available November 1st**One level home**Neutral paint and carpet**Ceramic tile foyer, kitchen, and den**Huge pantry**Master bedroom w/walk-in closet**Cathedral ceiling in living room**Dining area w/pass-through from kitchen**Lots of windows!**Owner
Results within 1 mile of Dranesville
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
16 Units Available
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,353
1167 sqft
Central location to I-495, I-66, Route 7 and I-95 with amenities such as a car wash area, green courtyard and pool. You'll find ample storage, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in these recently renovated homes.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1173 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,473
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
995 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
14 Units Available
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1020 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located just one mile from Reston, VA. All units recently renovated with bathtub, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse with 24-hour gym, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
38 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
9 Units Available
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,727
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close proximity to Baron Cameron Park provides natural, tranquil living in these recently renovated apartments. Enjoy updated interiors featuring hardwood flooring and luxury appliances or head to the nearby Reston Town Center for entertainment.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
773 Station Street
773 Station St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
773 Station Street Available 08/01/20 773 Station Street, Herndon Va 20170 - The HEART of Downtown Herndon welcomes you!! Residential and or Commercial space available on 2nd & 3rd Floors! $1800/floor secures you prime location walking distance to

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1505 DEER POINT WAY
1505 Deer Point Way, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1860 sqft
Beautiful town house available for rent in one of Reston's most coveted neighborhoods. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, light-filled, two story foyer, open floor plan. French doors access the secluded deck off living room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1566 WOODCREST DRIVE
1566 Woodcrest Drive, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1315 sqft
1566 Woodcrest Drive Reston VA 20194...........Great Reston VA townhome features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Spacious lower level Rec room with laundry room, fireplace, and french door to back patio. Hardwood floors.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
851 COLVIN COURT
851 Colvin Court, Herndon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2428 sqft
Come and see this beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom, single family home with garage with long driveway located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Herndon. Enjoy having two living rooms on the first floor.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1052 JEFF RYAN DRIVE
1052 Jeff Ryan Drive, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1572 sqft
Nice three level colonial with one car garage and fireplace near future metro stop with quick access to toll road and Dulles Airport! Large treed corner lot, eating space in kitchen, shelves in kitchen, decks off kitchen, greenhouse window,

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sterling Park
1 Unit Available
310 LANCASTER SQUARE
310 Lancaster Square, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
840 sqft
!!!!! This gorgeous updated townhouse is now LIVE! This is a 2 bed 1 bath PET FRIENDLY home that comes with 2 parking spots right outside the home - updated kitchen - new paint - freshly cleaned - turn key ready home in Providence Village - contact

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1426 PARK GARDEN LN
1426 Park Garden Lane, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely townhome in fabulous Reston Northpoint location with garage! 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths,1 Half Bath. Hardwood floors. Gas fireplace. Three finished levels. Deck backing to trees.
Results within 5 miles of Dranesville
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
47 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,696
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,681
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,292
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,556
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,267
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1160 sqft
Located in a serene, wooded setting within walking distance of Town Center. Apartments feature spacious floor plans, updated features, lots of natural light and big closets. Community is just a short drive from D.C.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
25 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,800
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
52 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
9 Units Available
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
29 Units Available
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,767
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,738
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1150 sqft
Modern apartment community just off Dulles Toll Road. Features include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has fire pits, a yoga studio, car charging stations and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
41 Units Available
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME The Mark at Dulles Station is a community of premier apartments in Herndon, VA that you’ll be proud to call home! We’ve designed it to appeal to your unique sense of style.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,579
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,933
1033 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
City Guide for Dranesville, VA

"I woke up this morning / The breeze blowing across my face / I just had to look up above and thank somebody for this place /

Because He must have been have been thinking 'bout me / When He planted that very first dogwood tree / It's where I want to be / Living in the sweet Virginia breeze."

--Robbin Thompson, "Sweet Virginia Breeze"

Hop on over the Potomac River just to the northwest of Washington, DC, and you'll land in Dranesville, a small town in Virginia that borders McLean and Arlington. Dranesville has a funny name, and you might initially think that the area was named after a plumbing part. In reality, however, Dranesville was named after a man, Washington Drane, an early settler who moved to the area from Washington, D.C. proper around 1810. Washington Drane started a famous tavern there, the Dranesville Tavern, and it is still in the town today (it's listed on the National Register of Historic Places). Dranesville has more history than just its first settler. It was also the site of the Battle of Dranesville during the Civil War. Today, there's plenty happening in Dranesville; you don't have to worry that this whole place is about the past! In fact, the town is a great commuter community, where many people go into and out of Washington, D.C. for work or play, but they also spend time in and invest in their hometown of Dranesville. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Dranesville, VA

Finding an apartment in Dranesville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Dranesville 3 BedroomsDranesville Apartments with BalconyDranesville Apartments with Parking
Dranesville Apartments with Washer-DryerDranesville Cheap Places
Dranesville Dog Friendly ApartmentsDranesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University