176 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Dranesville, VA
"I woke up this morning / The breeze blowing across my face / I just had to look up above and thank somebody for this place /
Because He must have been have been thinking 'bout me / When He planted that very first dogwood tree / It's where I want to be / Living in the sweet Virginia breeze."
--Robbin Thompson, "Sweet Virginia Breeze"
Hop on over the Potomac River just to the northwest of Washington, DC, and you'll land in Dranesville, a small town in Virginia that borders McLean and Arlington. Dranesville has a funny name, and you might initially think that the area was named after a plumbing part. In reality, however, Dranesville was named after a man, Washington Drane, an early settler who moved to the area from Washington, D.C. proper around 1810. Washington Drane started a famous tavern there, the Dranesville Tavern, and it is still in the town today (it's listed on the National Register of Historic Places). Dranesville has more history than just its first settler. It was also the site of the Battle of Dranesville during the Civil War. Today, there's plenty happening in Dranesville; you don't have to worry that this whole place is about the past! In fact, the town is a great commuter community, where many people go into and out of Washington, D.C. for work or play, but they also spend time in and invest in their hometown of Dranesville. See more
Finding an apartment in Dranesville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.