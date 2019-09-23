All apartments in Dranesville
Find more places like 12717 FANTASIA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dranesville, VA
/
12717 FANTASIA DRIVE
Last updated September 23 2019 at 3:21 PM

12717 FANTASIA DRIVE

12717 Fantasia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dranesville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12717 Fantasia Drive, Dranesville, VA 20170

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Absolutely beautiful home inside and out! Come and see for your self, wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12717 FANTASIA DRIVE have any available units?
12717 FANTASIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dranesville, VA.
Is 12717 FANTASIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12717 FANTASIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12717 FANTASIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12717 FANTASIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dranesville.
Does 12717 FANTASIA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12717 FANTASIA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12717 FANTASIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12717 FANTASIA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12717 FANTASIA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12717 FANTASIA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12717 FANTASIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12717 FANTASIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12717 FANTASIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12717 FANTASIA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12717 FANTASIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12717 FANTASIA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dranesville 3 BedroomsDranesville Apartments with Balcony
Dranesville Apartments with Washer-DryerDranesville Cheap Places
Dranesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University