This townhouse move in ready. Patio off of kitchen in fenced in backyard. Just minutes to Dahlgren base, shopping, schools, parks and trails. No pets. Owner is an active Real Estate Agent licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16447 CANVASS BACK COURT have any available units?
16447 CANVASS BACK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dahlgren, VA.
Is 16447 CANVASS BACK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
16447 CANVASS BACK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.