Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:45 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Crozet, VA with garage

Crozet apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westhall
1 Unit Available
5820 Westhall Drive
5820 Westhall Drive, Crozet, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2501 sqft
5820 Westhall Drive Available 07/09/20 Small Dog Friendly Westhall Home Minutes From Downtown Crozet! - AVAILABLE JULY 9th This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Westhall home is set on .

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Trail
1 Unit Available
1622 Old Trail Drive
1622 Old Trail Drive, Crozet, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2196 sqft
1622 Old Trail Drive Available 07/01/20 1622 Old Trail Drive - Spacious end unit townhome with 4 bedroom, 3 bath and 2 car detached garage in Old Trail. This unit has a 1st floor master with the other 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the 2nd floor.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1716 Painted Sky Terrace
1716 Painted Sky Terrace, Crozet, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1808 sqft
1716 Painted Sky Terrace | Wickham Pond Townhome - This beautiful town home in Wickham Pond offers all of the bells and whistles! Features include a spacious floor plan with open design, maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1712 Painted Sky
1712 Painted Sky Terrace, Crozet, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2000 sqft
1712 Painted Sky - Looking for a place this spring to call home? Well look no further because this beautiful townhome is just the place for you! Tucked away in cozy Crozet is this pristine 4 bedroom 3.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
926 HADEN LN
926 Haden Lane, Crozet, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2783 sqft
Beautiful and spacious Crozet gem in impeccable condition available soon! Walkable to downtown Crozet and its lovely shops and restaurants and a quick drive to grocery and other conveniences. Open floor plan with tons of light.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Old Trail
1 Unit Available
1070 Killdeer Lane
1070 Killdeer Lane, Crozet, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2650 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom house in Crozet.
Results within 5 miles of Crozet

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meriwether Hill
1 Unit Available
2500 Kimbrough Circle
2500 Kimbrough Circle, Ivy, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2479 sqft
2500 Kimbrough Circle Available 06/16/20 2500 Kimbrough Circle - Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Meriwether Hills subdivision. Living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and 3 bedrooms on the 1st floor.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Lewis Hill
1 Unit Available
1255 HEROLD CIR
1255 Herold Circle, Ivy, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3072 sqft
This classic Ivy Colonial is perfectly sited on a sunny open lot on a quiet circle in popular Lewis Hill/Holkham neighborhood. The light filled, 4BR, 3.
Results within 10 miles of Crozet

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Garthfield
1 Unit Available
720 GARTHFIELD LN
720 Garthfield Lane, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
3947 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED!IMPECCABLE CONDITION! WESTERN SCHOOLS! Approx. 4000 finished sq. ft., 2500 sq. ft. unfinished, on 3.74 acres out Garth Rd. just 5 minutes to Barracks Road Shopping Center and UVA.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Crozet, VA

Crozet apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

