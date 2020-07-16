Apartment List
11 Apartments for rent in Harrisonburg, VA with garages

Harrisonburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 16 at 12:35 AM
8 Units Available
Reserve at Stone Port
2015 Reserve Cir, Harrisonburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1404 sqft
A Lifestyle of Luxury The Reserve at Stone Port is a wonderful escape from the ordinary.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
654 White Oak Circle
654 White Oak Circle, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1503 sqft
Spacious End Unit Harrisonburg Triplex - This private setting offers wonderful convenience located centrally in Harrisonburg close to JMU, Sentara RMH & Harrisonburg Crossings Shopping Center.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
North East
351 Emerson Ln
351 Emerson Lane, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
3 story townhome for rent with garage - 351 Emerson Lane - 3 bedroom townhome in the desirable, Beacon Hill Neighborhood! Close to downtown Harrisonburg, VA! This neighborhood comes complete with walking trails, playgrounds, and picnic areas.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
2 Units Available
Park View
1041 Chicago Avenue
1041 Chicago Ave, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$465
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$465
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1041 Chicago Avenue in Harrisonburg. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
567 POINTE DR
567 Pointe Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1998 sqft
South end of city near I 81 Exit 243. 3 level duplex with garage.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1550 Gilmer Circle
1550 Gilmer Circle, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
1550 Gilmer Circle Available 07/20/20 3 bedroom single family home in a Cul - de - sac for rent! - 1550 Gilmer Cir. - We have a three-bedroom, two-bath home for rent on a cul-de-sac.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Avenue
110 PORT REPUBLIC RD
110 Port Republic Road, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2250 sqft
2 blocks from JMU campus, I 81 Exit and Purcell park! Well built Ranch with Garage, Sunroom & Full Basement. Washer, Dryer, Freezer, curtains & hardware-AS IS. Lawn care furnished. Available June.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
245 Emerald Drive
245 Emerald Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2245 sqft
245 Emerald Drive Available 04/17/20 Duplex with Basement Garage for Rent - Well maintained, spacious duplex for rent with convenient location close to JMU, shopping and bus routes. Duplex features hardwood floors in living room and dining area.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Harmony Heights
1412 OLD WINDMILL CIR
1412 Old Windmill Circle, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
This is a very nice home with an open floor plan and over sized one car garage and storage area or workshop. The main level has hardwood floor throughout and a lovely kitchen with a breakfast bar. There are 3 bedrooms, including a Master, and 2.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
467 Pointe Drive
467 Pointe Dr, Harrisonburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1816 sqft
467 Pointe Drive Available 08/08/20 4 Bedroom Duplex for Rent - 4 Bedroom, 3 bath duplex for rent. Great views! Convenient Location! Spacious floor plan. Attached garage. Master bedroom and full bathroom on first floor.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisonburg

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
426 North Main Street
426 North Main Street, Bridgewater, VA
Studio
$1,800
3000 sqft
Commercial space for rent in Bridgewater Virginia! - 426 North Main Street - Priced to Lease at $1800 per month. Around 3000 sq. ft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Harrisonburg, VA

Harrisonburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

