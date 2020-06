Amenities

1622 Old Trail Drive Available 07/01/20 1622 Old Trail Drive - Spacious end unit townhome with 4 bedroom, 3 bath and 2 car detached garage in Old Trail. This unit has a 1st floor master with the other 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the 2nd floor. Living room with gas fireplace and built in bookshelves. Great location with easy drive to both Charlottesville or Waynesboro. No smoking. Pet negotiable with pet rent and pet deposit. Deposit and Restoration Fee equal to 1 month rent.



Due to Covid-19, in person tours may not be available. Please contact the property manager for details.



Contact Buffy at 434-817-1676 or buffy@hasbrouckrealty.com



