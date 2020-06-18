All apartments in Concord
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

139 Ridgeline Dr · No Longer Available
Location

139 Ridgeline Dr, Concord, VA 24538

139 Ridgeline Dr Available 07/01/20 Modern Single Family Home outside of Lynchburg - $1,595 - Take advantage of this rare rental opportunity and live in this this spacious and modern single family home just 15 minutes from downtown Lynchburg! Built in 2017 and sitting on 1.5 acres of land, the home features large rooms, a full master suite, and modern updates throughout in Concord's Sunset Ridge Subdivision. Call us DIRECT at (434)534-4445 or visit our website at www.rentdre.com to set up a showing!

(RLNE5829150)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Ridgeline Dr have any available units?
139 Ridgeline Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, VA.
Is 139 Ridgeline Dr currently offering any rent specials?
139 Ridgeline Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Ridgeline Dr pet-friendly?
No, 139 Ridgeline Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 139 Ridgeline Dr offer parking?
No, 139 Ridgeline Dr does not offer parking.
Does 139 Ridgeline Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Ridgeline Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Ridgeline Dr have a pool?
No, 139 Ridgeline Dr does not have a pool.
Does 139 Ridgeline Dr have accessible units?
No, 139 Ridgeline Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Ridgeline Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Ridgeline Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Ridgeline Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Ridgeline Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
