Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 AM

39 Apartments for rent in Colonial Heights, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Colonial Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
2 Units Available
Oak Hill
Riverview Apartments
205 Archer Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1072 sqft
theres no place like the Riverview Apartments in Colonial Heights, VA.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Shepherd Stadium
Branders Bridge Apartments
1400 Branders Bridge Rd, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
757 sqft
Branders Bridge offers large, newly renovated, 2-story, townhomes! Each home is equipped with all new appliances, new heating and cooling system, and new front loaded washer and dryer! Our spacious bedrooms include a ceiling fan, just one of many
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Westover-Snead
Colonial Court
64 Colonial Ct, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$670
800 sqft
Spacious, two story, town home community located in Colonial Heights, VA. Each of our two bedroom, one bath town homes are 800 sq. ft. Each bedroom is fully carpeted with a ceiling fan.
Results within 1 mile of Colonial Heights
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
5 Units Available
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$700
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
880 sqft
At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area.
Results within 5 miles of Colonial Heights
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$816
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
53 Units Available
Enon
Rivermont Crossing
1530 River Tree Dr, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1465 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rivermont Crossing in Chester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Tanglewood Apartments
1700 Johnson Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$745
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Enjoy the best of both worlds at Tanglewood Apartments – our community is nestled in a quiet, peaceful area but only minutes away from the convenience of the city of Petersburg.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
13 Units Available
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
4 Units Available
Hopewell
Canterbury Townhouses & Colonial Court
510 Nottingham Ct, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$889
913 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canterbury Townhouses & Colonial Court in Hopewell. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
10 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
1 Unit Available
Ivy Gates Apartments
101 Ivy Ln, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$920
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments with newly-renovated kitchens, fireplaces and private entrances are available at this community. There's also a playground, picnic area and swimming pool on-site. South Crater Square Shopping Center and Interstate 95 are both easily reached.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
3 Units Available
Chesterfield Gardens
2260 Golden Garden Cir, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from I-95, I-295 and highway 288 for shopping and dining. Community features 24 hour gym, parking, tennis court and Google fiber connection. New construction!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Windham Hills Apartments
439 Roundtop Ave, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$699
750 sqft
Comfortable and affordable are two words that easily describe living at Windham Hills Apartment Homes in Petersburg. Comfortable? You?ll enjoy abundant living and storage space; bright, large rooms, and an eat-in kitchen.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Summit Pointe
523 Summit St, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$649
Petersburgs newest renovation is here! Spacious apartments located in beautiful community with tons of courtyards! Minutes from I-85 & I-95, Ft.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Jefferson South of the James
1800 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
JSOJ is located in Petersburg, Virginia only 5 minutes to Old Towne, 7 minutes to The Fort Lee Military base, & 10 minutes to Southpark. Easy access to I-95, I-85, & Rt.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Crater Square Apartments
1025 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$849
3 Bedrooms
$949
Conveniently located to I-95, Crater Square Apartments and Townhomes are close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment in Old Town Petersburg and Southpark Mall. Select from one of our several floor plans.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
13805 Rockhaven Drive
13805 Rockhaven Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1558 sqft
13805 Rockhaven Drive, Chester - This amazing 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14631 Grand Forest Terrace
14631 Grand Forest Terrace, Chesterfield County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3716 sqft
14631 Grand Forest Terrace Available 09/15/20 Wonderful Home in Chesterfield Very Convenient to I95, I295 and Fort Lee! - This 3700+ square foot, 5-bedroom home in southern Chesterfield is very convenient to I-95, I-295, and Fort Lee.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
501 Greyshire Drive
501 Greyshire Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2486 sqft
501 Greyshire Drive Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4 Bed, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Seaboard Street
113 Seaboard Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$750
816 sqft
113 Seaboard Street, Petersburg - 3 BR, 1 BA rancher offers many upgrades; spacious LR, working kitchen w/ stove, refrigerator, microhood & laundry closet equipped w/ washer & dryer for conv.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
12625 Prestonfield Dr
12625 Prestonfield Dr, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1503 sqft
Newer three bedroom town home with a one car garage. Patio out back.This home is located in Rivers Bend Subdivision with great access to major roadways and recreational activities.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3555 Thornsett Dr
3555 Thornsett Drive, Chester, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1896 sqft
3555 Thornsett Dr Available 10/05/20 Chester 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Transitional with 1 Car Garage on Cul-de-sac in Longmeadow - A GREAT Single Family Home with 4 bedrooms/2.5 bath.

1 of 32

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Hopewell
3903 Jackson Farm Road
3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell - 3 BR, 1 BA rancher offering approx.

1 of 4

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG
2532 Bogese Drive, Petersburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2400 sqft
$100 discount on 1st months rent only for approved application that moves in no later than 12/15/19 - 4 bedrooms, 2.
City Guide for Colonial Heights, VA

Whiskey lovers, rejoice. Colonial Heights is home to Swift Creek Mill, one of the nation's oldest gristmills, which once served as a corn whiskey distillery.

The nation's oldest gristmill, the Swift Creek Mill, dates back to 1633, earning Colonial Heights its namesake. With a population of 17,000, you'll feel perfectly comfortable with the small-town simple life. Unlike Paris & Nicole, live the simple life while rubbing elbows with neighbors who work for America's retailers like Wal-Mart, JC Penny, Olive Garden and Target, who are among the top 10 employers in the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Colonial Heights, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Colonial Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

