Lovely waterfront home in a fabulous golf cart community overlooking Monroe Bay. Put your application in now. It won't last long. Hardwood floors on main level. Neutral paint and wallpaper. This home is given tender loving care to prepare for the next lucky tenant to move in. Plus 2 assigned parking spaces right out front and a community Saltwater Pool. The home is tenant occupied and will be available to show on July 1, 2020. Nonrefundable application fee $50.00 per adult.