/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
26 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Christiansburg, VA
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
345 Twisted Oak Drive NW
345 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
345 Twisted Oak Drive NW Available 08/01/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! - Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! The Hamilton Floorplan,Unit features Luxury Plank Flooring throughout, Granite countertops,
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
315 Twisted Oak Drive NW
315 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
315 Twisted Oak Drive NW Available 08/01/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! - Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! The Hamilton Floorplan,Unit features Luxury Plank Flooring throughout, Granite countertops,
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
325 Twisted Oak Drive NW
325 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
325 Twisted Oak Drive NW Available 08/01/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! - Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! The Hamilton Floorplan,Unit features Luxury Plank Flooring throughout, Granite countertops,
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
335 Twisted Oak Drive NW
335 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
335 Twisted Oak Drive NW Available 08/01/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! - Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! The Hamilton Floorplan,Unit features Luxury Plank Flooring throughout, Granite countertops,
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1350 Providence Blvd NW
1350 Providence Boulevard, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
1350 Providence Blvd NW Available 08/01/20 Oak Tree Townhome - 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Brand New! - The Chelsea - 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Brand New Townhouse. Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath. Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1360 Providence Blvd NW
1360 Providence Boulevard, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
1360 Providence Blvd NW Available 08/01/20 Oak Tree Townhome - 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Brand New! - The Chelsea - 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Brand New Townhouse. Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath. Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1380 Providence Blvd NW
1380 Providence Boulevard, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
1380 Providence Blvd NW Available 08/01/20 Oak Tree Townhome - 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Brand New! - The Chelsea - 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Brand New Townhouse. Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath. Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Siena Drive
30 Siena Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
30 Siena Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Christiansburg- Available in July 2020 - This absolutely stunning newly constructed 4BR/2.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
620 Tall Oak BLVD
620 Tall Oak Boulevard Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1916 sqft
620 Tall Oak BLVD Available 07/15/20 Oak Tree Townhome- Available July 15th! - Oak Tree Townhome- 3 Bed, 2.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
525 Twisted Oak Drive
525 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Available Now! - Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. The Chelsea Floorplan- Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.
1 of 21
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
415 Twisted Oak Drive
415 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Available Now! - Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. The Chelsea Floorplan- Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.
1 of 3
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
230 Twig Street
230 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
230 Twig Street Available 07/15/20 3 Bed/ 3.5 Bath Townhome - The Chelsea- This desirable two story unit comes fully equipped with 3 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 3
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
475 Pin Oak Drive
475 Pin Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
Oak Tree Townhome Available for Immediate Move In! - The Hamilton- This floor plan includes a spacious kitchen with granite countertops, wood plank vinyl flooring, and four bedrooms all with an attached bathroom.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
170 Twig Street
170 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bed, 4 Bath, Brand New Townhome in Oak Tree Community - Luxury Townhome, New Construction, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths, Granite Countertops, LVT flooring throughout, pet friendly, Washer/Dryer included.
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
415 Huff Heritage Lane
415 Huff Heritage Lane, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1888 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Townhouse Available Now! - This spacious 3-floor townhome includes a sunroom, gas fireplace, and garage. Located in the Huff Heritage community, it is only minutes from the interstate and Virginia Tech.
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
175 Twig Street
175 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms; 4.5 Baths; w/ a Study / Office; 3 Levels;- Brand new townhouse unit located in Oak Tree Christiansburg! - Spacious Brand New, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom townhouse located in the popular Oak Tree community.
Results within 1 mile of Christiansburg
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
950 Life DR
950 Life Drive, Montgomery County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
925 sqft
Find the comforts of home in a beautiful & convenient location! Monthly rentals available for our fully furnished, executive apartments as a superior alternative to extended stay hotels.
Results within 5 miles of Christiansburg
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Miller Southside
1 Unit Available
1013 Draper Road - House
1013 Draper Road, Blacksburg, VA
1013 Draper Road - House Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Downtown Blacksburg - A sturdy, loved, and renovated home for those looking to nestle in the neighborhoods local to a shopping center and downtown Blacksburg.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alleghany
1 Unit Available
2601 Blossom Trail
2601 Blossom Trail East, Montgomery County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1660 sqft
2601 Blossom Trail Available 07/13/20 The Orchards - 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome Available July 13th! - The Orchards - 3 Bed, 2.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Downtown Blacksburg
1 Unit Available
316 Clay Street Southwest
316 Clay Street, Blacksburg, VA
This gorgous historic home is located right in downtown Blacksburg. It is within walking distance to VA Tech's campus, Lane Stadium, Cassell Coliseum and downtown restaurants.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Shenandoah
1 Unit Available
1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103
1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Blacksburg, VA
PREMIUM UNIT- The Pearis Mountain units feature four bedrooms and four full baths. They each have a stylish balcony that overlooks the pool and central lawn area.
Results within 10 miles of Christiansburg
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1160 A East Main Street
1160 E Main St, Radford, VA
1160 A East Main Street Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment in Radford Available Aug 1st - This Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment will have new carpet and paint installed. It sits above the shops in Historic Downtown Radford.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
710 Coal Bank Hollow Road
710 Coal Bank Hollow Road, Montgomery County, VA
710 Coal Bank Hollow Road Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Four Bedroom Home available in Preston Forest area of Blacksburg - Four Bedroom Three Bathroom home located in Preston Forest Area of Blacksburg This home has an open floor plan withThree
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
313 Clement Street
313 Clement Street, Radford, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Radford near RU Campus - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home is within walking distance to RU Campus. This home has Washer and Dyer Hookups. It is heated with baseboard heat.