pet friendly apartments
17 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Christiansburg, VA
685 E. Main Street
685 East Main Street Northeast, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
685 E. Main Street Available 10/15/20 Christiansburg 3 bedroom Available in October - 3 Bedroom 2 bath. Large basement with a recreation room. Partially fenced yard. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove included.
515 Falling Branch Road
515 Falling Branch Road, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2006 sqft
515 Falling Branch Road Available 09/15/20 Huff Heritage Townhome- 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath - Available Sept 15th - Huff Heritage Community- Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath townhouse with garage, covered patio and sunroom; washer/dryer included.
30 Siena Drive
30 Siena Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2161 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Christiansburg- Available in July 2020 - This absolutely stunning newly constructed 4BR/2.
525 Twisted Oak Drive
525 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Available Now! - Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. The Chelsea Floorplan- Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.
415 Twisted Oak Drive
415 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Available Now! - Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. The Chelsea Floorplan- Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.
230 Twig Street
230 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
230 Twig Street Available 07/15/20 3 Bed/ 3.5 Bath Townhome - The Chelsea- This desirable two story unit comes fully equipped with 3 bedrooms, 3.
475 Pin Oak Drive
475 Pin Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1920 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome Available for Immediate Move In! - The Hamilton- This floor plan includes a spacious kitchen with granite countertops, wood plank vinyl flooring, and four bedrooms all with an attached bathroom.
170 Twig Street
170 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2266 sqft
4 Bed, 4 Bath, Brand New Townhome in Oak Tree Community - Luxury Townhome, New Construction, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths, Granite Countertops, LVT flooring throughout, pet friendly, Washer/Dryer included.
700 Tall Oak Blvd
700 Tall Oak Boulevard Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
700 Tall Oak Blvd Available 07/15/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath with Garage - This unit comes complete with 2 Master Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Fireplace, Garage and Washer and Dryer. Apply online today! (RLNE5655522)
415 Huff Heritage Lane
415 Huff Heritage Lane, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1888 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Townhouse Available Now! - This spacious 3-floor townhome includes a sunroom, gas fireplace, and garage. Located in the Huff Heritage community, it is only minutes from the interstate and Virginia Tech.
175 Twig Street
175 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2178 sqft
4 Bedrooms; 4.5 Baths; w/ a Study / Office; 3 Levels;- Brand new townhouse unit located in Oak Tree Christiansburg! - Spacious Brand New, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom townhouse located in the popular Oak Tree community.
235 Twig Street
235 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
235 Twig Street Available 09/15/20 3-Bedroom Chelsea Floorplan Available in September - This spacious 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom townhome is close to shopping, dining, and only a short commute from the Virginia Tech campus.
570 Stone Street
570 Stone Street, Christiansburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
570 Stone Street Available 07/14/20 2 BR / 2 BA, Christiansburg, Available 7/14/20 - 2 Br / 2 Bath end unit townhouse, basement, deck, washer/dryer, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. (RLNE5912730)
Results within 5 miles of Christiansburg
Murphy
219 Highview Drive
219 Highview Drive, Blacksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1792 sqft
This lovely home on a culdesac has a lot to offer. This brick ranch has recently had several updates. New flooring, new paint, central air and heat and a new open floor plan are just a few of the new changes.
Results within 10 miles of Christiansburg
315 Clement St Apt. B
315 Clement St, Radford, VA
3 Bedrooms
$900
315 Clement St Apt. B Available 07/15/20 3 bedroom Radford Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath town-home in Radford Within walking distance to RU Central Heating and Air This property does not allow pets No Smoking For rent by Broker www.
1160 A East Main Street
1160 E Main St, Radford, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1160 A East Main Street Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment in Radford Available Aug 1st - This Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment will have new carpet and paint installed. It sits above the shops in Historic Downtown Radford.
149 Monroe St.
149 Monroe Street, Radford, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
149 Monroe St. Available 08/25/20 Radford Two Bedroom. Available in August - 2 bedroom home with cute kitchen, dining area, and single bath. Mudroom with laundry area, large living room, and covered porch. Located on Monroe Terrace in Radford.