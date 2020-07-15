13 Apartments for rent in Christiansburg, VA with garages

Apartment List
1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
515 Falling Branch Road
515 Falling Branch Road, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2006 sqft
515 Falling Branch Road Available 09/15/20 Huff Heritage Townhome- 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath - Available Sept 15th - Huff Heritage Community- Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath townhouse with garage, covered patio and sunroom; washer/dryer included.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
30 Siena Drive
30 Siena Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2161 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Christiansburg- Available in July 2020 - This absolutely stunning newly constructed 4BR/2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
255 Phoenix Boulevard NW
255 Phoenix Boulevard Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath townhome. This townhome features a beautiful kitchen with solid surface countertops, master bedroom with master bath, and a detached garage.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
700 Tall Oak Blvd
700 Tall Oak Boulevard Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
700 Tall Oak Blvd Available 07/15/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath with Garage - This unit comes complete with 2 Master Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Fireplace, Garage and Washer and Dryer. Apply online today! (RLNE5655522)

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
415 Huff Heritage Lane
415 Huff Heritage Lane, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1888 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Townhouse Available Now! - This spacious 3-floor townhome includes a sunroom, gas fireplace, and garage. Located in the Huff Heritage community, it is only minutes from the interstate and Virginia Tech.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
220 ROUDABUSH Drive
220 Roudabush Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1890 sqft
Two Story Home with 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, Also a two car garage. HOA cuts grass. All appliances, Deck, Convenient to shopping and easy access to By Passes Lease start date is January 2, 2020. Call Rebecca for Showing 808-8709

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
870 Oak Tree Blvd
870 Oaktree Blvd, Christiansburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1302 sqft
870 Oak Tree Blvd Available 08/14/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 2 Bed; 2.5 Bath with Garage Available August 14th! - Oak Tree Townhome- Available August 14th! 2 Bed; 2.5 Bath; Garage and Washer/Dryer included.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
350 Huff Heritage Lane
350 Huff Heritage Lane, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1847 sqft
350 Huff Heritage Lane Available 09/15/20 Huff Heritage Townhome- 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath with Garage Available Sept 15th - Huff Heritage Townhome- 3- Bed, 2.5 - Bath, with garage, covered patio, fireplace, washer/dryer included.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
235 Sequoia Circle
235 Sequoia Circle, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1806 sqft
235 Sequoia Circle Available 08/01/20 Christiansburg- 4 Bed; 3 Bath House in New River Village - August 1st - Christiansburg- 4 Bed; 3 Bath House located in desirable New River Village neighborhood. Available for August 1st move in.
Results within 5 miles of Christiansburg

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Murphy
219 Highview Drive
219 Highview Drive, Blacksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1792 sqft
This lovely home on a culdesac has a lot to offer. This brick ranch has recently had several updates. New flooring, new paint, central air and heat and a new open floor plan are just a few of the new changes.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
McBryde
924 McBryde Lane
924 Mcbryde Lane, Blacksburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
5 Bedroom 3 Bath House with 2 Care Garage - This is a 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath House with a 2-car garage. Unit has hardwood floors and carpet along with a heat pump, washer/dryer, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and disposal.
Results within 10 miles of Christiansburg

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodbine - Wyatt
1100 Cottonwood Dr.
1100 Cottonwood Drive, Blacksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House - This is a 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House with 1 car garage and fenced back yard with large deck. Unit has hardwood floors, gas heat, central a/c, washer/dryer, dishwasher, disposal, stove, refrigerator and microwave.

1 of 35

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Northside Park
213 Pine Drive
213 Pine Drive, Blacksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2680 sqft
Wonderful Blacksburg Home Available Now! - This spacious 4 Bed; 2.5 Bath home sits on a beautifully landscaped lot with a detached garage. Virtual tour available now: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WtAgAEr1nj9 No Cats Allowed (RLNE5778761)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Christiansburg, VA

Christiansburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

