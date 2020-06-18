1000 Altavista Avenue

Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED!! Well located near downtown
3 bedroom, 1 bath across from a bus stop for transportation or parking on a pull off on street right in front of the house.Rent includes water, sewer and landscaping. Apartment has a washer and dryer in the butlers pantry with a brand new wine cooler included,new outdoor light fixtures and front door. Stainless steel appliances and BEAUTIFUL 100 year old wood floors that have just been completely redone. Large back yard and storage area under porch. Sorry, no pets,Must have a 620 credit score and above or no(or little)credit with a co-signer and 2-3 times the monthly rent in income.Please don't forget to put the key back and close the box!
List of NEW renovations:
stove/stove hood
cabinets
microwave
dishwasher
vanity
tub
toilet
medicine cabinet
light fixtures
countertops
sinks
paint
butlers pantry
WINE COOLER
stacked washer,dryer
front door
raised ceilings
large closets and lots of storage space
BEST of ALL--NEW FLOORS throughout!
2 unit duplex
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.