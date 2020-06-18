1000 Altavista Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

NEWLY RENOVATED!! Well located near downtown

3 bedroom, 1 bath across from a bus stop for transportation or parking on a pull off on street right in front of the house.Rent includes water, sewer and landscaping. Apartment has a washer and dryer in the butlers pantry with a brand new wine cooler included,new outdoor light fixtures and front door. Stainless steel appliances and BEAUTIFUL 100 year old wood floors that have just been completely redone. Large back yard and storage area under porch. Sorry, no pets,Must have a 620 credit score and above or no(or little)credit with a co-signer and 2-3 times the monthly rent in income.Please don't forget to put the key back and close the box!



List of NEW renovations:

stove/stove hood

cabinets

microwave

dishwasher

vanity

tub

toilet

medicine cabinet

light fixtures

countertops

sinks

paint

butlers pantry

WINE COOLER

stacked washer,dryer

front door

raised ceilings

large closets and lots of storage space

BEST of ALL--NEW FLOORS throughout!

2 unit duplex

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.