808 Lynchburg Ave

Gorgeous LARGE home in Brookneal! - This 5 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect for your new adventures in Brookneal! Gorgeous home in convenient location! Has a full unfinished basement, fireplace in living room, eat in kitchen, dining room, lots of storage! Small pets on a case by case basis with $200 non refundable fee per pet and $25 per pet per month extra. Basement leaks during heavy rain so best if not used or any items stored down there would need to be kept off the ground. Dominion power. Town of Brookneal Water.



(RLNE4501895)