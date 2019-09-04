All apartments in Brookneal
Find more places like 808 Lynchburg Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookneal, VA
/
808 Lynchburg Ave
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:03 PM

808 Lynchburg Ave

808 Lynchburg Avenue · (434) 821-5205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

808 Lynchburg Avenue, Brookneal, VA 24528

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 808 Lynchburg Ave · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1671 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous LARGE home in Brookneal! - This 5 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect for your new adventures in Brookneal! Gorgeous home in convenient location! Has a full unfinished basement, fireplace in living room, eat in kitchen, dining room, lots of storage! Small pets on a case by case basis with $200 non refundable fee per pet and $25 per pet per month extra. Basement leaks during heavy rain so best if not used or any items stored down there would need to be kept off the ground. Dominion power. Town of Brookneal Water.

(RLNE4501895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Lynchburg Ave have any available units?
808 Lynchburg Ave has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 808 Lynchburg Ave currently offering any rent specials?
808 Lynchburg Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Lynchburg Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Lynchburg Ave is pet friendly.
Does 808 Lynchburg Ave offer parking?
No, 808 Lynchburg Ave does not offer parking.
Does 808 Lynchburg Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Lynchburg Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Lynchburg Ave have a pool?
No, 808 Lynchburg Ave does not have a pool.
Does 808 Lynchburg Ave have accessible units?
No, 808 Lynchburg Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Lynchburg Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Lynchburg Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Lynchburg Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Lynchburg Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 808 Lynchburg Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lynchburg, VAForest, VA
Farmville, VATimberlake, VA
Danville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeLongwood University
Liberty University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity