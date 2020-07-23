78 Apartments for rent in Bensley, VA with garages

Apartment List
Bensley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

Walmsley
4721 Falling Creek Cir
4721 Falling Creek Circle, Bensley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1352 sqft
This rancher in North Chesterfield offers 3 bed , 1 bath, detached garage, large fenced in backyard with a deck. The property was just recently painted with newer carpet throughout.
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
944 sqft
Our Office Is Now Open For Virtual and In-Person Appointments. We are offering virtual, and scheduled in-person tours.
Manchester
Link Apartments Manchester
901 McDonough St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,148
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1028 sqft
Right across the river from downtown Richmond, this luxurious green community contains a fire pit, fitness center, and pool. Energy-efficient appliances, oversized windows, accent walls, and walk-in closets in apartments.
Bellwood
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,178
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
Old Town Manchester
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1131 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Old Town Manchester
Overlook at City View
500 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
927 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Overlook at City View in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Old Town Manchester
City View Lofts
411 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$999
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
922 sqft
Come home to a brand new, pet-friendly community of loft residences jam-packed with the finest amenities in Richmond including a stunning riverfront pool, epic skyline and river views, two 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centers, and two modern
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
Shockoe Bottom
Lucky Strike Lofts
2600 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1173 sqft
Close to I-95 and Route 60. Converted Lucky Strike factory. Luxury loft-style apartments with a modern kitchen, carpet and walk-in closets. Community includes a coffee bar, clubhouse, courtyard and pool.

Fulton Hill
712 Louisiana Street
712 Louisiana Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2222 sqft
Your New, environmentally friendly home awaits! Location cannot be beat! Walking distance to Rocketts Landing, Boat House & all the dining & entertainment RVA has to offer! Attention medical professionals: Only minutes to VCU/MCV but offers your own

4953 Old Main Street
4953 Old Main Street, Henrico County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
4953 Old Main Street Available 09/01/20 Fabulous Four Level Townhome in Rocketts Landing - This is an awesome two bedroom/three and a half bath with a full rooftop patio is located in the heart of Rocketts Landing.

Meadowbook
3742 Pennyweight Court
3742 Pennyweight Court, Meadowbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,305
2389 sqft
Gorgeous, Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in North Chesterfield Available Aug 7th! - Beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bathroom home tucked away in the Silverleaf community ready Aug 7th! Located between Hopkins Road and Beulah Road, convenient to

4407 Village Creek Drive
4407 Village Creek Drive, Chester, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2902 sqft
4407 Village Creek Drive Available 08/01/20 This home is a renter’s dream! Great location, no yard work, large garage, and so much more! - Located in Chester Village Green, this home is close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and major highways.

Manchester
1109 Porter St, Apt B, Upstairs Unit
1109 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1882 sqft
1109 Porter St, Apt B, Upstairs Unit Available 09/04/20 Beautiful Building in Manchester Complete with Rooftop Deck! - Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.

5700 Kings Grove Road
5700 Kings Grove Dr, Chesterfield County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3105 sqft
Over 3,000 sq feet of living space in this 5 bedroom multi generational home - Corner lot in the Kings Grove Subdivision in Chesterfield.

9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop
9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1450 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED HOME IN CHESTERFIELD - **As a protective measures, face masks are mandatory, gloves preferred but not required, during showings. *9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop, Chesterfield, VA 23237 in the Hollymeade subdivision *Pristine 1450 s.f.

6231 Regal Crest Dr
6231 Regal Crest Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Attractive 3 bed/2.5 bath Chesterfield home is available for lease on August 15th! This home, built in 2015, is located in the well maintained King's Grove neighborhood. The first level includes an open concept kitchen/dining area/family room.

Bellwood
2526 Norcliff Rd
2526 Norcliff Road, Bellwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Large three bed/two bath North Chesterfield home is available for lease on July 24. Downstairs layout includes kitchen, laundry room with shelving, family room, living room with built-in bookshelves, two bedrooms, and a full bath.

4119 Laurelwood Road
4119 Laurelwood Road, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
Great North Chesterfield Location! - This 3 bedroom rancher located off of Belmont Road, has convenient access to the interstate, local shopping, dining and about a 15 minute drive from Chesterfield Town Center.
Shockoe Bottom
The Masonry
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$984
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,061
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Masonry in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
River Forest Apartments
5701 Quiet Pine Cir, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1073 sqft
Luxury apartment complex located just 3 miles west of I-95 and close to VA-288 for easy access to downtown. Feature 9-foot ceilings and gas fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and cardio fitness center.
Central Office
First National Apartments
823 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,067
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1383 sqft
Luxurious homes within a historic building. Right in the heart of Richmond. Enjoy a fitness center, recreation room, and on-site maintenance and management. Right beside the Virginia State Capitol.
Jackson Ward
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,120
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
877 sqft
The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Bensley, VA

Bensley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

