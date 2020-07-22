Apartment List
169 Apartments for rent in Belmont, VA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Belmont offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride an...

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmont
20076 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE
20076 Northvillehills Terrace, Belmont, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2640 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR,3.5 BA Town home in Belmont golf club gated community. Bright+open floor plan. Huge Deck, Hardwood floors, granite Counters, walk-in closets, New paint. Rec room w/ walk out, built in speaker wiring, recessed LED lighting.

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmont
20089 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE
20089 Blackwolf Run Place, Belmont, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3514 sqft
Absolutely stunning 'Richmond" model w/sunroom & loaded w/upgrades*Brazilian cherry hardwood floors & custom moulding throughout*Grmt kitchen w/upgraded cabinets,granite,stainless appl,lrg center island,rear strcse & light filled sunroom*Upper lvl
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
31 Units Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,489
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
12 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,541
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Farm
43175 BUTTERMERE TERRACE
43175 Buttermere Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2328 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathroom town home in sought-after Ashburn Farm. 3 finished levels with a 2-story bump-out. Open living area for entertaining. Sunny kitchen with stainless appliances and generous counter space & cabinetry.

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE
19324 Gardner View Square, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
2500 sqft
A GEM of a TOWN-HOME, MUST SEE!!!Beautiful 3-level townhouse 3 beds,4 baths (2 full 2 half) circa 2,500 sq ft (Leesburg, Va (Lansdowne Town Center) Gourmet open kitchen w/ island,granite countertops, GE stainless steel appliances, ceramic

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Farm
20382 FARMGATE TERRACE
20382 Farmgate Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
2142 sqft
Ready to Move on NOW. Professionally cleaned, pressure washed, New Carpet throughout. WELCOME HOME TO THIS FABULOUS TOWNHOUSE, 3 BED 2.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmont Greene
20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE
20245 Macglashan Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1966 sqft
Please excuse the boxes. The tenants are moving! Beautiful Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo with large Attached 2 Car Garage.

Last updated December 10 at 09:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
43761 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE
43761 Stubble Corner Sq, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Brand new 4 Levels Townhouse in a fully improved area of Ashburn city. Three bedrooms,Three &half Bath, Two car garages. Spacious Gourmet Kitchen with SS Appliances between Dining and Living room with access to Balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Belmont
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
25 Units Available
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,352
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1000 sqft
The Point at Loudoun offers fully equipped properties with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy great hiking opportunities in the local Leesburg countryside, as well as community clubhouse, coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
26 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,465
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
27 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,592
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
33 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
16 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
21 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
21 Units Available
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,522
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1109 sqft
Hardwood floors, extra storage space, and refrigerator & cooking range: The Metropolitan has it all. Close to Leesburg Executive Airport, the complex houses its own business center, guest site and media room.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
29 Units Available
Ashbrook
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
16 Units Available
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
14 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
32 Units Available
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
957 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments in historic Leesburg, just 10 minutes from Dulles Town Center Mall. Cable and high-speed internet ready. Tennis court and swimming pool. Walking distance from Frederick Douglass Elementary School.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
21 Units Available
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,511
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
46 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,515
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
6 Units Available
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,011
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,183
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Leesburg Corner Outlet mall and Kincaid Forest Walking Trails. One- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-bedroom townhome-style apartments. Homes have 9-foot ceilings and an optional fireplace. In-unit washer/dryer. Clubhouse with gym.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
8 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,589
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Belmont, VA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Belmont offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Belmont. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Belmont can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

