apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM
67 Apartments for rent in Bellwood, VA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Bellwood
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Results within 1 mile of Bellwood
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Meadowbook
Crystal Lakes Townhomes
3501 Meadowdale Blvd, Meadowbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with basketball courts, playgrounds, fishing lakes, fitness trail and a pool. Units have large closets, patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Meadowbook
3742 Pennyweight Court
3742 Pennyweight Court, Meadowbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,305
2389 sqft
Gorgeous, Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in North Chesterfield Available Aug 7th! - Beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bathroom home tucked away in the Silverleaf community ready Aug 7th! Located between Hopkins Road and Beulah Road, convenient to
Results within 5 miles of Bellwood
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
21 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$974
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$816
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
River Forest Apartments
5701 Quiet Pine Cir, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1073 sqft
Luxury apartment complex located just 3 miles west of I-95 and close to VA-288 for easy access to downtown. Feature 9-foot ceilings and gas fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and cardio fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
16 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,169
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1306 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
South Garden
Rock Creek Apartments
2830 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$857
855 sqft
Nestled in a quiet area of Richmond, VA, Rock Creek is a beautifully renovated apartment community with plenty of charm and amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
14631 Grand Forest Terrace
14631 Grand Forest Terrace, Chesterfield County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3716 sqft
14631 Grand Forest Terrace Available 09/15/20 Wonderful Home in Chesterfield Very Convenient to I95, I295 and Fort Lee! - This 3700+ square foot, 5-bedroom home in southern Chesterfield is very convenient to I-95, I-295, and Fort Lee.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3555 Thornsett Dr
3555 Thornsett Drive, Chester, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1896 sqft
3555 Thornsett Dr Available 10/05/20 Chester 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Transitional with 1 Car Garage on Cul-de-sac in Longmeadow - A GREAT Single Family Home with 4 bedrooms/2.5 bath.
Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
1 Unit Available
4186 Creek Way
4186 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,061
744 sqft
Relax it's all here....one bedroom floorplan with spacious closets,semi-private patios, and the luxury of apartment living.
Results within 10 miles of Bellwood
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
28 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
944 sqft
Our Office Is Now Open For Virtual and In-Person Appointments. We are offering virtual, and scheduled in-person tours.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
11 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban area in the Manchester Warehouse District. This upscale, modern community is pet-friendly with two dog parks. It offers core concierge service, a fire pit, bocce ball court, and a fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
32 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1183 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
90 Units Available
Monroe Ward
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
53 Units Available
Enon
Rivermont Crossing
1530 River Tree Dr, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1465 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rivermont Crossing in Chester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
28 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
Overlook at City View
500 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
905 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Overlook at City View in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
