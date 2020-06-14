Apartment List
VA
bellwood
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

74 Apartments for rent in Bellwood, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bellwood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Bellwood
21 Units Available
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,084
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Results within 5 miles of Bellwood
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
15 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
River Forest Apartments
5701 Quiet Pine Cir, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1073 sqft
Luxury apartment complex located just 3 miles west of I-95 and close to VA-288 for easy access to downtown. Feature 9-foot ceilings and gas fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and cardio fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1306 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,251
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$823
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$966
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
14 Units Available
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
17 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,040
1347 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
9 Units Available
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
1 Unit Available
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jeff Davis
1 Unit Available
3006 Columbia Street
3006 Columbia Street, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1659 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Davee Gardens Ready NOW! - Wonderful, spacious four bedroom, one bathroom home nestled on a quiet street off of Ruffin Road available NOW!! Conveniently located to downtown Richmond in less than 15 minutes with quick

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
3903 Breezy Court
3903 Breezy Court, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1280 sqft
$1295/month. Available NOW. We'd like to invite you tour this newly renovated 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse tucked away in N Chesterfield, just minutes from the Chippenham Parkway.
Results within 10 miles of Bellwood
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
The Fan
45 Units Available
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$900
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,114
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
875 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
Chamberlayne Industrial Center
10 Units Available
The Spectrum Apartments
2017 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
889 sqft
In-home washer and dryer, 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, stainless-steel appliances and valet trash are some of the amenities at this one- to three-bedroom apartment home community minute from I-64. Near the Fan District.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Old Town Manchester
16 Units Available
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban area in the Manchester Warehouse District. This upscale, modern community is pet-friendly with two dog parks. It offers core concierge service, a fire pit, bocce ball court, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Old Town Manchester
10 Units Available
The Hudson
700 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment homes available!Take loft living to the next level at The Hudson. We offer newly remodeled one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments in the lively city of Richmond, VA.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Monroe Ward
110 Units Available
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Old Town Manchester
35 Units Available
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1183 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Monroe Ward
58 Units Available
The Berkshire
300 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1659 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Berkshire in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Enon
44 Units Available
Rivermont Crossing
1530 River Tree Dr, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1465 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rivermont Crossing in Chester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Old Town Manchester
21 Units Available
City View Lofts
411 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
863 sqft
Come home to a brand new, pet-friendly community of loft residences jam-packed with the finest amenities in Richmond including a stunning riverfront pool, epic skyline and river views, two 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centers, and two modern
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Bellwood, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bellwood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

