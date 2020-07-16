620 Riverside Shops Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

Welcome to the newest community in Charlottesville - The Apartments at Riverside Village! Step inside your home flooded w/ natural light from large living room windows and glass sliding doors to your own private patio. Luxury kitchens include quartz countertop island w/ bar seating, stainless steel appliances and designer oak cabinetry. Cozy bdrms feature plush carpeting, adjustable casement windows and spacious closets. Each home is complete w/ washer and dryer, tub showers, deep stainless steel sinks and sleek plank hardwood flooring. Experience convenient amenities at The Shops at Riverside Village. Grab a latte from Grit Coffee, dance cardio classes at AKT Fitness or enjoy the Riverbirch Restaurant.