Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

620 Riverside Shops Way

620 Riverside Shops Way · (434) 466-5634
Location

620 Riverside Shops Way, Albemarle County, VA 22911

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,675

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1111 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Welcome to the newest community in Charlottesville - The Apartments at Riverside Village! Step inside your home flooded w/ natural light from large living room windows and glass sliding doors to your own private patio. Luxury kitchens include quartz countertop island w/ bar seating, stainless steel appliances and designer oak cabinetry. Cozy bdrms feature plush carpeting, adjustable casement windows and spacious closets. Each home is complete w/ washer and dryer, tub showers, deep stainless steel sinks and sleek plank hardwood flooring. Experience convenient amenities at The Shops at Riverside Village. Grab a latte from Grit Coffee, dance cardio classes at AKT Fitness or enjoy the Riverbirch Restaurant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Riverside Shops Way have any available units?
620 Riverside Shops Way has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 620 Riverside Shops Way have?
Some of 620 Riverside Shops Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Riverside Shops Way currently offering any rent specials?
620 Riverside Shops Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Riverside Shops Way pet-friendly?
No, 620 Riverside Shops Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albemarle County.
Does 620 Riverside Shops Way offer parking?
Yes, 620 Riverside Shops Way offers parking.
Does 620 Riverside Shops Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 Riverside Shops Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Riverside Shops Way have a pool?
No, 620 Riverside Shops Way does not have a pool.
Does 620 Riverside Shops Way have accessible units?
No, 620 Riverside Shops Way does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Riverside Shops Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Riverside Shops Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Riverside Shops Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Riverside Shops Way does not have units with air conditioning.
