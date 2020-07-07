5708 PLANK RD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Classic 1800's Farmhouse on 125 acre Rosneath Farm. Pasture and mountain views. Period features and modern conveniences. Upgrades include granite counters, gas range, cabinets and farm sink. Central air. Dining room was an original part of the home. Parlor/ Den and living room with gas f/p. Half bath under stairs. Three bedrooms and two baths up, with nursery, office or 4th bedroom off master. Large porch with mountain and sunset views. Beautiful dining porch. Screened porch off kitchen and charming 2nd floor sitting porch. Great space for active and quiet time. Gorgeous surroundings. 15 min to Charlottesville. Western Albemarle Schools. Close to Batesville and North Garden. Fiber optic internet. Fresh Spring water. Furnished or unfurnished