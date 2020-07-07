All apartments in Albemarle County
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:31 PM

5708 PLANK RD

5708 Plank Road · (434) 531-6155
Location

5708 Plank Road, Albemarle County, VA 22903

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2740 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Classic 1800's Farmhouse on 125 acre Rosneath Farm. Pasture and mountain views. Period features and modern conveniences. Upgrades include granite counters, gas range, cabinets and farm sink. Central air. Dining room was an original part of the home. Parlor/ Den and living room with gas f/p. Half bath under stairs. Three bedrooms and two baths up, with nursery, office or 4th bedroom off master. Large porch with mountain and sunset views. Beautiful dining porch. Screened porch off kitchen and charming 2nd floor sitting porch. Great space for active and quiet time. Gorgeous surroundings. 15 min to Charlottesville. Western Albemarle Schools. Close to Batesville and North Garden. Fiber optic internet. Fresh Spring water. Furnished or unfurnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5708 PLANK RD have any available units?
5708 PLANK RD has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5708 PLANK RD have?
Some of 5708 PLANK RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5708 PLANK RD currently offering any rent specials?
5708 PLANK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 PLANK RD pet-friendly?
No, 5708 PLANK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albemarle County.
Does 5708 PLANK RD offer parking?
Yes, 5708 PLANK RD offers parking.
Does 5708 PLANK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5708 PLANK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 PLANK RD have a pool?
No, 5708 PLANK RD does not have a pool.
Does 5708 PLANK RD have accessible units?
No, 5708 PLANK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 PLANK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5708 PLANK RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5708 PLANK RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5708 PLANK RD has units with air conditioning.
