Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse community garden parking playground pool garage

1906 Glissade Lane Available 07/24/20 Light-filled Cascadia Townhome Just Minutes from Darden Towe Park! - AVAILABLE JULY 24th!



This 3 bedroom, 2 full/2 half bath Cascadia townhouse offers convenience to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, I64, and downtown. The property is also 5 miles from UVA Medical Center, and 10.5-12.5 miles from CHO airport, NGIC and DIA. Enjoy the Rivanna River Trail and Darden Towe Park, which is just minutes away!



This 1,850 finished sqft attached home features partial mountain views from the rear deck, luxury vinyl throughout the main living level, carpeted bedrooms, ceramic tile in the full bathrooms, a washer and dryer on the bedroom level, and a detached rear entry 2 car garage.



The main level of the home offers an open living room and eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinets, a center island, and a pantry, as well as a half bath. The top level includes a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and private full bath, plus two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and the laundry area.



The lower, walk-out level includes a home office with french doors, a half bath, and a large carpeted rec/family room with access to the backyard and detached garage.



Enjoy the community garden, clubhouse, swimming pool, multiple playgrounds, and walkable sidewalks.



This property is within the following school district:



* Stone-Robinson Elementary

* Burley Middle

* Monticello High



No smoking or pets are allowed at the property. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $1,995 due. First month's rent of $1,995 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4799139)