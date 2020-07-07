All apartments in Albemarle County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

1906 Glissade Lane

1906 Glissade Ln · (434) 973-3003
Location

1906 Glissade Ln, Albemarle County, VA 22911
Hunter's Hall

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1906 Glissade Lane · Avail. Jul 24

$1,995

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
parking
playground
pool
garage
1906 Glissade Lane Available 07/24/20 Light-filled Cascadia Townhome Just Minutes from Darden Towe Park! - AVAILABLE JULY 24th!

This 3 bedroom, 2 full/2 half bath Cascadia townhouse offers convenience to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, I64, and downtown. The property is also 5 miles from UVA Medical Center, and 10.5-12.5 miles from CHO airport, NGIC and DIA. Enjoy the Rivanna River Trail and Darden Towe Park, which is just minutes away!

This 1,850 finished sqft attached home features partial mountain views from the rear deck, luxury vinyl throughout the main living level, carpeted bedrooms, ceramic tile in the full bathrooms, a washer and dryer on the bedroom level, and a detached rear entry 2 car garage.

The main level of the home offers an open living room and eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinets, a center island, and a pantry, as well as a half bath. The top level includes a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and private full bath, plus two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and the laundry area.

The lower, walk-out level includes a home office with french doors, a half bath, and a large carpeted rec/family room with access to the backyard and detached garage.

Enjoy the community garden, clubhouse, swimming pool, multiple playgrounds, and walkable sidewalks.

This property is within the following school district:

* Stone-Robinson Elementary
* Burley Middle
* Monticello High

No smoking or pets are allowed at the property. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $1,995 due. First month's rent of $1,995 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4799139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Glissade Lane have any available units?
1906 Glissade Lane has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1906 Glissade Lane have?
Some of 1906 Glissade Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Glissade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Glissade Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Glissade Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 Glissade Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1906 Glissade Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1906 Glissade Lane offers parking.
Does 1906 Glissade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 Glissade Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Glissade Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1906 Glissade Lane has a pool.
Does 1906 Glissade Lane have accessible units?
No, 1906 Glissade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Glissade Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Glissade Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 Glissade Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 Glissade Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
