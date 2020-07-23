Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

21 Furnished Apartments for rent in West Valley City, UT

Furnished apartments in West Valley City can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
15 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,020
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
16 Units Available
Jordan Meadows
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$859
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
614 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-215. Community features luxury amenities like swimming pool, spa, racquetball court and fitness center. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
$
20 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:30 AM
9 Units Available
Millcreek
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
785 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
18 Units Available
Sugar House
Brixton
660 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,225
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1186 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
9 Units Available
Central City
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,175
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:04 AM
$
8 Units Available
Fairpark
644 City Station
644 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1337 sqft
One, two and three bedroom floor plan units are spacious with granite countertops, high ceilings and black energy-efficient appliances. Community has a bike repair center and Amazon Hub package lockers.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
East Central South
1210 Sherman Avenue A
1210 Sherman Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1180 sqft
Unit A Available 08/29/20 Beautiful Historic Home - 13th & 13th Neighborhood - Property Id: 97759 This gorgeous, historic house in Sugarhouse (3 bed 2 bath) is one you won't want to miss! You'll love some of the original features in the home,

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
218 W North Temple St. #W7
218 North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,295
650 sqft
Fully Furnished 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Downtown SLC - PRICE JUST REDUCED! This gorgeous top floor fully furnished condo is located near the heart of the city. Easy walking access to all of what downtown Salt Lake City has to offer.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Salt Lake City
268 S State St
268 State Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2086 sqft
This executive penthouse offers amazing private patio views of The Gallivan Center to the West and a private/shared rooftop garden to the East. Fantastic open layout with natural light filling every room.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
East Central North
877 E 600 S
877 E 600 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Fully furnished basement apartment for rent near Trolley Square and 9th and 9th. Lockout unit share-absolutely no pets. 3 month minimum lease. Includes W/D and shared yard. Street parking. Tenant must be quiet and respectful of other tenants.
Results within 10 miles of West Valley City
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 23 at 06:07 AM
4 Units Available
Sandy Civic Center
The Park at City Center
213 W Civic Center Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,308
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to freeways, shopping, dining, and more. Apartments have updated kitchens, glass tile backsplash, and dual bathroom vanities. Community offers theater room, business center, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
19 Units Available
Crescent White Willow
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
10 Units Available
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1387 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 21 at 02:45 PM
7 Units Available
East Central North
The Landing
470 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,289
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Landing is a modern student community on the corner of 500 S. 1300 E, just outside of Ridge Eccles Stadium. Amenities include refrigerators, carpet, bathtubs and 24-hour laundry.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
Avenues 12 Plex #
876 1st Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$895
725 sqft
Close to everything downtown and university of utah. Units are very clean and have upgrades. Laundry on-site. Window AC unit included. Parking included. Internet included. Tenant pays flat fee of 30 dollars/month for utilities. 10838f13.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Union Fort
7335 S Springcrest Ct 31
7335 Springcrest Court, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
Top Floor Ft. Union Condo 1br 1bath - Property Id: 270760 This is a top floor apartment. Views of the Wasatch and Oquir Mountains.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Holladay
2220 E Murray Holladay Rd #150
2220 Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, UT
Studio
$800
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Partially Furnished Studio Condo - Amazing Amenities! - RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $895 NOW $800 Highlight Features - Partially Furnished - Hardwood Floors - Remodeled Bathroom - Awesome Community - Gas Fireplace Studio Condo - 1 Bathroom - 500 sq.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
River Oaks
9035 S 1075 W
9035 S 1075 W, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
River Oaks Suites Extended Stay currently has 1 & 2 bedroom, furnished suites available. Internet, cable, trash service and all utilities included! We offer one month leases on our furnished suites.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Falcon Park
1403 E 9090 S
1403 9090 South, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
4 bedroom home in. Sandy UT furnished lease-able from May 1st 2020 through December 31 2020

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
288 i Street
288 I Street, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1500 sqft
Fully Furnished Home in the Aves, Close to everything! - Three bedroom House built in 1910, in a great neighborhood in Salt Lake City the Historical District called The Avenues.
City Guide for West Valley City, UT

"It was a paradise for lizards when young Brigham saw it first. He said I've seen some nasty deserts Lord, but this one here's the worst. Then the Lord called down to Brigham, said 'I've got a great idea'. I want a might city and I think I want it here." (--Bob Weir, "Salt Lake City")

In 1980, a formless mass of villages with many names merged into one mighty suburb: West Valley City. Largely identified as an extension of Salt Lake City, the city has recently created its own downtown to promote individuality and independence. To protect those imaginary new borders, West Valley City has entrusted the keys to the city to such stalwart guardians as Hillary Clinton, the Tongan Queen Mother, and rocker Axl Rose. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in West Valley City, UT

Furnished apartments in West Valley City can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in West Valley City as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

