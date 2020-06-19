All apartments in Vernal
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

431 East 700 South - 1

431 700 South · (435) 503-8558
Location

431 700 South, Vernal, UT 84078

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 431 East 700 South - 1 · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE FAMILY HOME!!! - For a three bedroom home, you have to see this one. With 1800 sq ft, you are going to have so much room! As you enter the home you have a sitting room to the the left and down the hall you'll have the living room. In the living room sits a gas fireplace with beautiful stone work all the way up the wall. Next is the large kitchen. This kitchen has knotty alder cabinets, hardwood laminate flooring and an island. You'll have plenty of space in these large bedrooms. Not only that, you have an over-sized two car garage!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2662113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

