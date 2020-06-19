431 East 700 South - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

SINGLE FAMILY HOME!!! - For a three bedroom home, you have to see this one. With 1800 sq ft, you are going to have so much room! As you enter the home you have a sitting room to the the left and down the hall you'll have the living room. In the living room sits a gas fireplace with beautiful stone work all the way up the wall. Next is the large kitchen. This kitchen has knotty alder cabinets, hardwood laminate flooring and an island. You'll have plenty of space in these large bedrooms. Not only that, you have an over-sized two car garage!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2662113)