Apartment List
/
UT
/
st george
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 PM

33 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in St. George, UT

Finding an apartment in St. George that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
A beautiful community on ten acres of land with xeriscaping. Ample green space, a fitness center, and a pool provided. Furnished apartments available. Updated interiors with modern appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1467 Clinton Way
1467 Clinton Way, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1790 sqft
1467 Clinton Way Available 07/01/20 Stunning Home in St. George - This stunning home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a large 2 car garage. Built-in 2013 but still shows like its new.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1001 W Curly Hollow Dr #2
1001 W Curly Hollow Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1735 sqft
Beautiful Brand New 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage in Tonaquint! - This amazing townhome is in Tonaquint and has spectacular views of the red rocks of Southern Utah! This 1735 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2112 Legacy Dr.
2112 Legacy Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1813 sqft
Legacy at Southgate Golf Course - Spacious home in the Legacy at Southgate Golf Course, 3 bedrooms plus den. Home is immaculate and backs to the golf course with amazing views.

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bloomington Country Club
1 Unit Available
922 W Bloomington Drive
922 Bloomington Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2327 sqft
922 W Bloomington Drive Available 06/15/20 Bloomington Gardens Townhome on the Golf Course!! - This townhome is in a highly prized area in Bloomington Garden Townhomes. It features 4 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bloomington Country Club
1 Unit Available
3369 Commanche Rd
3369 Comanche Drive, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3369 Commanche Rd Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Near Bloomington Country Club Golf Course! - This Bloomington Beauty 4 bed 2.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3340 East Tanoak Drive
3340 E Tanoak Dr, St. George, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,520
3369 sqft
6 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage in the Desired Little Valley Community. - Fully Fenced Privacy Walls. Gorgeous Brand New Home. Granite, 9 Ft Ceilings, tons of Storage through out. Fully Landscaped.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
462 W 300 N #21
462 West 300 North, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
1021 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bed/2 bath Downtown and Close to Everything! - Downtown St. George, bike or walk to shopping and restaurants. Remodel just completed on this cute 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in a quiet complex.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1050 E Brigham Rd #20
1050 East Brigham Road, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
55 and older, Fully Furnished, 2 bed 2 bath for rent - This Fully furnished rental is available now.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2754 E Sycamore Lane
2754 E Sycamore Ln, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2770 sqft
2754 E Sycamore Lane Available 07/17/20 Little Valley Home - 4 bed 4.5 Bath home with 3 car garage - This incredible newer home has four bedrooms and four and a half baths.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2160 W 1710 N
2160 West 1710 North, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2129 sqft
Pet friendly - spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Seven Hills - Small pets are welcome at this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Seven Hills. Spacious with 2129 sq. ft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1173 W. Snow Canyon Pkwy #58
1173 Snow Canyon Parkway, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Quiet Clean Sedona Hills-Pet Friendly :-) - This home is nestled in the beautiful Sedona Hills. The home features an open floor plan, ceiling fans in Master and Living Room, and a nice private backyard. The home has no carpet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
636 N 2000 E
636 North 2000 East, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1652 sqft
636 N 2000 E Available 07/17/20 Pet friendly 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! - Beautiful well maintained pet-friendly home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, conveniently located near shopping and schools.

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
2259 Stone Cliff Dr.
2259 Stone Cliff Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2638 sqft
Unobstructed views of St. George City and Pine Valley Mountain from this immaculate rim lot in Stone Cliff. Beautiful open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. 3 car garage.

1 of 28

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
1854 E 1220 S
1854 E 1220 S, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2200 sqft
1854 E 1220 S Available 05/06/20 Like new home! Short term lease available or lease option to purchase available. - The home is located in a great neighborhood! HOA dues included in the marketed rental price.

1 of 48

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2031 E Colorado # 403
2031 East Colorado Drive, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1451 sqft
2031 E Colorado # 403 Available 04/10/20 Pet Friendly-Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home with 2 car garage - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a large open kitchen, living room and dining room.

1 of 38

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Bloomington Hills South
1 Unit Available
1654 Maplewood Way
1654 Maplewood Way, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1380 sqft
1654 Maplewood Way Available 05/02/20 Bloomington Hills 3 bed 2 bath home on all on ONE-LEVEL - 3 bedroom 2 bath $1650/month Tenant liability insurance required No smoking/vaping Mature trees! Remodeled (new roof, new A/C Unit, newer Windows,

1 of 47

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
Sunbrook
1 Unit Available
280 S Luce Del Sol Drive #218
280 S Luce Del Sol Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1583 sqft
280 S Luce Del Sol Drive #218 Available 07/12/19 PET FRIENDLY Condo with Amazing views at Sunbrook Golf Course- Over $300 Worth of Inclusions! - Over $300 worth of inclusions in the rental of this property! Come and see the incredible views that
Results within 1 mile of St. George

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18 N 300 E #5
18 N 300 E, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
18 N 300 E #5 Available 06/15/20 Great Townhome near Historic Downtown Washington!! - This 3-Bedroom and 2.5-bathroom townhome with a 1-car port is near historic downtown Washington.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15
1184 E Bulloch St, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1560 sqft
1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 Available 07/06/20 Townhome for rent - This new 3 bed 2 1/2 bath town home will be available beginning of July.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy, Washington, UT
1 Bedroom
$900
520 sqft
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 Available 06/16/20 Canyon Breeze RV Resort 55+ Community - Canyon Breeze Resort is a 55+ community, nestled in the beautiful red mountains of St. George.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Springs
1 Unit Available
304 Prickly Pear Dr.
304 Prickly Pear Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1232 sqft
Nicely Remodeled Home on Prickley Pear Drive - Very nice, clean newly remodeled home.

1 of 39

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
171 E Gold Bullion Way
171 Gold Bullion Way, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2003 sqft
PET-FRIENDLY Home in Treasure Valley area! - 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Treasure Valley. Home offers nice open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, granite, tile, wood blinds, large laundry room, and so much more. Fully fenced yard with RV parking.
Results within 5 miles of St. George

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
477 North 300 West
477 North 300 West, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1080 sqft
477 North 300 West Available 08/10/20 Home in Ivins - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. One level. Great views of the Red Mountains, great neighborhood, mature landscaping with plenty of shade. Close to Medical School.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in St. George, UT

Finding an apartment in St. George that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

St. George 2 BedroomsSt. George 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. George 3 BedroomsSt. George Apartments with Balcony
St. George Apartments with GarageSt. George Apartments with GymSt. George Apartments with ParkingSt. George Apartments with Pool
St. George Apartments with Washer-DryerSt. George Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. George Furnished ApartmentsSt. George Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hurricane, UTSanta Clara, UTIvins, UT
La Verkin, UTMesquite, NVWashington, UT
Cedar City, UTEnoch, UT