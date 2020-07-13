Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

11 Apartments for rent in North Logan, UT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Logan apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Bridger Pointe
1585 N 400 E, North Logan, UT
1 Bedroom
$915
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1129 sqft
A modern, downtown apartment complex with attached garages. On-site pool and sundeck, fitness center, and playground. Appliance packages available. Homes offer a washer and dryer hookup and a private balcony or patio.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2339 N Wolfpack Way
2339 N Wolfpack Way, North Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1650 sqft
Beautiful Brand new townhome in North Logan. Roomy 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom and a 2 car garage. Lots of parking for guests. Come look today!! No pets, no smoking. An additional $85/month tenants need to pay for the North Logan City bill

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
356 E 2000 N 6
356 E 2000 N, North Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1543 sqft
Unit 6 Available 08/15/20 BRAND NEW Single Family Town Home - Property Id: 310727 This brand new 1543 sq ft single family town home is currently being built in North Logan in a development called North Logan Village.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
453 E 2170 N
453 East 2170 North, North Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
453 E 2170 N Available 09/11/20 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Town Home - This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Town Home is located near Utah State University, Logan Regional Hospital, and Logan City shopping centers. There is a wonderful park onsite.
Results within 1 mile of North Logan

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bridger
83 West Hampton Place
83 Hampton Pl, Logan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
1224 sqft
83 West Hampton Place Available 07/13/20 Yorkshire Village Condo, 2 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bath, 1 Car Garage - This is a very nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home with a 2 car garage, comes with a washer and dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bridger
23 Somerset Place
23 Somerset Place, Logan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$850
1224 sqft
23 Somerset Place Available 07/24/20 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 bath with a 2 Car Garage - This is a large 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms with new carpet. It includes a 1 car garage with washer/dryer hookups. It's within minutes of USU. Near a bus stop and park.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Bridger
1520 N 450 W Apt 106
1520 N 450 W, Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1374 sqft
This beautiful three-bedroom town home is in amazing condition. It has two full bathrooms and one half bathroom, along with a two-car garage and loft upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of North Logan
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
1 Unit Available
Smithfield Station
555 South 100 East, Smithfield, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1544 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Smithfield Station Townhomes in Smithfield, UT!\n\nSmithfield Station Townhomes offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
1345 E 700 N # 2
1345 East 700 North, Logan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Great basement apartment located just a few steps from USU campus. Located in the Fredrico's parking lot. Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with a large kitchen and family room. Washer/Dryer included and 2 reserved parking spots.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
452 W 85 S
452 W 85 S, Providence, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available 05/01/20 Brand New End Unit in Providence - Property Id: 249417 Beautiful End Unit Townhome with Large Windows and spacious floor plan.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
94 South 1000 East
94 South 1000 East, River Heights, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1900 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath with 2 car garage - Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home today! It is located on the bench in River Heights, with an amazing view that over looks Cache Valley.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Logan, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Logan apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

