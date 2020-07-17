Amenities
453 E 2170 N Available 09/11/20 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Town Home - This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Town Home is located near Utah State University, Logan Regional Hospital, and Logan City shopping centers. There is a wonderful park onsite. The washer/dryer are provided. There is extra storage in garage as well as a large carpeted crawl space. HOA covers the North Logan City bill, snow removal, and lawn care, this cost is included in rent
Not Pet Friendly
Utilities Paid by Tenant are Dominion Energy and Rocky Mountain Power.
No month-to-month leases.
Lease Initiation/Re-key fee non-refundable: $225. For your protection, we re-key the property prior to your move in.
Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months, this is $10/month.
NO smoking inside or on the property.
See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.
