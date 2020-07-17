All apartments in North Logan
453 E 2170 N
453 E 2170 N

453 East 2170 North · No Longer Available
Location

453 East 2170 North, North Logan, UT 84341

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
453 E 2170 N Available 09/11/20 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Town Home - This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Town Home is located near Utah State University, Logan Regional Hospital, and Logan City shopping centers. There is a wonderful park onsite. The washer/dryer are provided. There is extra storage in garage as well as a large carpeted crawl space. HOA covers the North Logan City bill, snow removal, and lawn care, this cost is included in rent

About this property:
Not Pet Friendly
Utilities Paid by Tenant are Dominion Energy and Rocky Mountain Power.
No month-to-month leases.
Lease Initiation/Re-key fee non-refundable: $225. For your protection, we re-key the property prior to your move in.
Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months, this is $10/month.
NO smoking inside or on the property.
See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4510941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 E 2170 N have any available units?
453 E 2170 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Logan, UT.
What amenities does 453 E 2170 N have?
Some of 453 E 2170 N's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 E 2170 N currently offering any rent specials?
453 E 2170 N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 E 2170 N pet-friendly?
Yes, 453 E 2170 N is pet friendly.
Does 453 E 2170 N offer parking?
Yes, 453 E 2170 N offers parking.
Does 453 E 2170 N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 453 E 2170 N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 E 2170 N have a pool?
No, 453 E 2170 N does not have a pool.
Does 453 E 2170 N have accessible units?
No, 453 E 2170 N does not have accessible units.
Does 453 E 2170 N have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 E 2170 N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 453 E 2170 N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 453 E 2170 N has units with air conditioning.
