Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

453 E 2170 N Available 09/11/20 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Town Home - This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Town Home is located near Utah State University, Logan Regional Hospital, and Logan City shopping centers. There is a wonderful park onsite. The washer/dryer are provided. There is extra storage in garage as well as a large carpeted crawl space. HOA covers the North Logan City bill, snow removal, and lawn care, this cost is included in rent



About this property:

Utilities Paid by Tenant are Dominion Energy and Rocky Mountain Power.

No month-to-month leases.

Lease Initiation/Re-key fee non-refundable: $225. For your protection, we re-key the property prior to your move in.

Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months, this is $10/month.

NO smoking inside or on the property.

NO smoking inside or on the property.



