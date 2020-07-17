All apartments in North Logan
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

356 E 2000 N 6

356 E 2000 N · (801) 471-9815
Location

356 E 2000 N, North Logan, UT 84341

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 6 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,675

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1543 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit 6 Available 08/15/20 BRAND NEW Single Family Town Home - Property Id: 310727

This brand new 1543 sq ft single family town home is currently being built in North Logan in a development called North Logan Village. It is just minutes away from Utah State University, shopping and restaurants. Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. You will be first to live in it! All bedrooms and laundry on 2nd floor, kitchen and living area on main floor. Walk in master closet, granite countertops throughout, soft close cabinets, 2 car garage. Outside property maintenance and snow removal taken care of by HOA. Electric dryer hook up.

Move-in ready by Aug 15, 2020. Prefer 12 month lease, or longer!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/356-e-2000-n-logan-ut-unit-6/310727
Property Id 310727

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5946578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 E 2000 N 6 have any available units?
356 E 2000 N 6 has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 356 E 2000 N 6 have?
Some of 356 E 2000 N 6's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 E 2000 N 6 currently offering any rent specials?
356 E 2000 N 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 E 2000 N 6 pet-friendly?
No, 356 E 2000 N 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Logan.
Does 356 E 2000 N 6 offer parking?
Yes, 356 E 2000 N 6 offers parking.
Does 356 E 2000 N 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 356 E 2000 N 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 E 2000 N 6 have a pool?
No, 356 E 2000 N 6 does not have a pool.
Does 356 E 2000 N 6 have accessible units?
No, 356 E 2000 N 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 356 E 2000 N 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 356 E 2000 N 6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 356 E 2000 N 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 356 E 2000 N 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
