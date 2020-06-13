/
/
pocatello
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:42 PM
12 Apartments for rent in Pocatello, ID📍
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2888 Summit Dr.
2888 Summit Drive, Pocatello, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,790
4047 sqft
"Beautiful High End 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home For Rent" - Call 208-234-1000 for your personal showing. Amazing Views!! Large windows throughout the home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lewis and Clark
1 Unit Available
324 W Cedar
324 West Cedar Street, Pocatello, ID
2 Bedrooms
$775
"Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home For Rent" - Call (208) 234-1000 for a showing. Beautiful clean 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent. Large living room. Kitchen with dining area. Washer and dryer hookups. Central A/C. Single car garage.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
350 Via Venitio
350 Viaduct Venitio, Pocatello, ID
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2440 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home For Rent - Call 208-234-1000 for a personal showing of this amazing home. Large Newer 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Home For Rent. Full Kitchen with open living area.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
535 S Johnson Ave
535 South Johnson Avenue, Pocatello, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,099
1800 sqft
"Beautiful 4 Bedroom House For Rent" - Call (208) 398-2226 or log on to the showmojo.com website to set up a showing. "Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home".
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
439 N Grant
439 N Grant Ave, Pocatello, ID
1 Bedroom
$495
Cute cottage setting - To set up a showing you can call (208) 398-2226 or log on to showmojo.com. The lock box with the key inside is located on the entry door 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage with large walk in closet. Off street parking.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1342 East Poplar Street
1342 East Poplar Street, Pocatello, ID
2 Bedrooms
$650
944 sqft
Pet Friendly, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment, 994 Square Feet. Has washer and Dryer Hook Ups, Tenants pay Power and $60.00 for City Utilities. Please set up your self-showing today. Affinity Rental Management Is located in at 1777 E.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
19 Rice St
19 Rice Ave, Pocatello, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1155 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex, Wifi Included . In the university area. Has one car garage, fenced in back yard. Washer and Dryer hook ups. tenants responsible for gas and electric. pets negotiable, $100.00 extra rent a month per pet and a 500.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Old Town
1 Unit Available
723 W Lewis - 108
723 West Lewis Street, Pocatello, ID
Studio
$475
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Pets Welcome. Enjoy movies in the community courtyard. On site laundry. Off street parking.
1 of 45
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
55 Cedar Hills
55 Cedar Hills Drive, Pocatello, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
"FURNISHED CONDO" - MONTH TO MONTH CONDO FOR RENT - Furnished Condo includes living room furniture, beds, some kitchen utensils, etc. This Condo has new flooring throughout. Large bright beautiful kitchen area.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Whittier
1 Unit Available
841 S Fourth Ave
841 South 4th Avenue, Pocatello, ID
2 Bedrooms
$750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two-Bedroom, pet friendly House with basement storage in University District - Two Bedroom House in University District near Elmer's and lower campus. Large living room and kitchen. Den. Washer/Dryer hookups. Full unfinished basement. Rent $750.
Results within 1 mile of Pocatello
1 of 17
Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
211 Circle Inn Lot 17A
211 Circle Inn Dr, Chubbuck, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$625
3 bedroom 2 bathroom mobile home - To schedule a showing please call (208) 398-2226 or log on to showmojo.com Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home for rent. Large living room with a full kitchen area. Master bedroom with walk in closet & bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Pocatello
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5505 Calen Ln.
5505 Calen Lane, Chubbuck, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
2700 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home For Rent - To schedule a showing please call (208) 398-2226 or log on to showmojo.com The lockbox is on the door to the side of the garage. The key opens the door into the home as well.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Pocatello, the median rent is $438 for a studio, $520 for a 1-bedroom, $691 for a 2-bedroom, and $969 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pocatello, check out our monthly Pocatello Rent Report.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pocatello from include Ammon, and Idaho Falls.