/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
40 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Marriott-Slaterville, UT
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1433 sqft
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
Results within 5 miles of Marriott-Slaterville
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
8 Units Available
Taylor
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$960
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
915 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,070
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,002
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
10 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Jefferson
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,015
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Bonneville
336 Washington Blvd
336 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1170 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2545 Eccles Avenue
2545 Eccles Avenue, Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
4094 sqft
2545 Eccles Avenue - Come check out this beautiful home before it is too late! This home is in the David Eccles Subdivision, which is a historic neighborhood located in Ogden.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2156 Fowler Ave
2156 Fowler Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1084 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This remodeled home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Harrison Blvd, Liberty Park & Ogden Canyon! It offers 3 bedrooms and 1
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2361 Harrison Blvd 1
2361 Harrison Boulevard, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
?Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed House on East Bench? - Property Id: 284383 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom property from top to bottom on the East Bench of Ogden.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1184 W 4400 S
1184 West 4400 South, Riverdale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$875
Spacious 2 bed backs to Riverdale Splash Park - Property Id: 265385 Spacious 2 bedroom unit that has full washer/dryer hookup. Eat-in kitchen. Personal locked storage space attached to covered parking. Backs to Riverdale Splash park.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Farr West
3798 N 2800 W
3798 North 2800 West, Farr West, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3900 sqft
3798 N 2800 W Available 08/06/20 Beautiful Executive home for rent - Exceptional west facing home! Includes hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, incredible master bath and full landscaping. Pets allowed with $50 monthly pet fee. No smoking.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Ogden
618 E 1700 N
618 East 1700 North, North Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
1551 sqft
Newly remodeled 5 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom North Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!! - Newly remodeled 5 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom North Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Harrisville
155 W Savannah Ln
155 West Savannah Lane, Harrisville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
155 W Savannah Ln Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Harrisville townhouse for rent with garage. - Beautiful town home in great area with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a very open layout.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Horace Mann
1305 Henderson Drive
1305 Henderson Drive, Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,475
2712 sqft
1305 Henderson Drive - Large 5 bedroom and 2-bathroom home for rent in Ogden. Home has an open floor plan, with a beautiful kitchen. Hardwood through-out main living and nice plush carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
511 E 20th St
511 20th St, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
683 sqft
Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Home! Top of the line Home and Kitchen Appliances included! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator,
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2205 Quincy Avenue
2205 Quincy Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1060 sqft
BRAND NEW! Come make this your new home! This home has been remodeled top to bottom and comes with everything you need to to make a house a home. Pets are negotiable on a case-by-case basis.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2852 W 3975 S Apt 35B
2852 West 3975 South, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1133 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This lovely townhome features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Midland Drive & I-15. It offers 3 bedrooms and 1.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Ogden
325 E 2550 N #15
325 East 2550 North, North Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
325 E 2550 N #15 Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Two bedroom Condo, Ogden; 1,200 sq ft; $1190/month; All utilities included (excluding electricity) - This condo is a 40+ year old complex. No one under the age 40 to be allowed to live at this complex.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Road
804 15th Street
804 15th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
816 sqft
This spacious 2 level townhome is ready for immediate move-in! Features include a large living room, kitchen, dining, and half bath on the main level. Upstairs you will find a full bath and two bedrooms with extra closet space.
Results within 10 miles of Marriott-Slaterville
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
5 Units Available
The Cove on Bruce Street
400 N Bruce St, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$955
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cove on Bruce Street in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
Clearfield Station Apartments
1342 S 950, Clearfield, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clearfield Station Apartments in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Marriott-Slaterville 2 BedroomsMarriott-Slaterville 3 BedroomsMarriott-Slaterville Apartments with Garage
Marriott-Slaterville Apartments with GymMarriott-Slaterville Apartments with ParkingMarriott-Slaterville Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTKearns, UT