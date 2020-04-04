All apartments in Logan
193 E 200 S
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:26 AM

193 E 200 S

193 East 200 South · (435) 753-5200
Location

193 East 200 South, Logan, UT 84321
Wilson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 193 E 200 S · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
193 E 200 S Available 05/01/20 This adorable 4 bedroom 1 bath house! Pet Friendly! Will be available in May! - This 4 bedroom house is pet friendly! Call today to ask about our pet policy.

This wonderful property is pet friendly, priced to move and will most likely go quickly. With 4 bedrooms, plenty of storage, a great location, off the street parking, and plenty of space to relax and a good size yard you will feel right at home.

To view this property call Real Property Management at 435.753.5200. To view additional properties please visit our website, www.rpmcachevalley.com.

Rent: $995.00
Deposit: $1245.00 ( $250.00 of the deposit is a non-refundable lease initiation fee.)

Property Damage Loss Waiver: Tenant will be required to pay $18/mo. to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Tenants may acquire renter's insurance at the tenants own expense but/and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement***

(RLNE4589313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 193 E 200 S have any available units?
193 E 200 S has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 193 E 200 S currently offering any rent specials?
193 E 200 S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 193 E 200 S pet-friendly?
Yes, 193 E 200 S is pet friendly.
Does 193 E 200 S offer parking?
No, 193 E 200 S does not offer parking.
Does 193 E 200 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 193 E 200 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 193 E 200 S have a pool?
No, 193 E 200 S does not have a pool.
Does 193 E 200 S have accessible units?
No, 193 E 200 S does not have accessible units.
Does 193 E 200 S have units with dishwashers?
No, 193 E 200 S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 193 E 200 S have units with air conditioning?
No, 193 E 200 S does not have units with air conditioning.
