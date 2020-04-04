Amenities

dogs allowed

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

193 E 200 S Available 05/01/20 This adorable 4 bedroom 1 bath house! Pet Friendly! Will be available in May! - This 4 bedroom house is pet friendly! Call today to ask about our pet policy.



This wonderful property is pet friendly, priced to move and will most likely go quickly. With 4 bedrooms, plenty of storage, a great location, off the street parking, and plenty of space to relax and a good size yard you will feel right at home.



To view this property call Real Property Management at 435.753.5200. To view additional properties please visit our website, www.rpmcachevalley.com.



Rent: $995.00

Deposit: $1245.00 ( $250.00 of the deposit is a non-refundable lease initiation fee.)



Property Damage Loss Waiver: Tenant will be required to pay $18/mo. to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Tenants may acquire renter's insurance at the tenants own expense but/and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement***



(RLNE4589313)