Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

152 S 500 W Unit B

152 South 500 West · (435) 753-5200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

152 South 500 West, Logan, UT 84321
Ellis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 152 S 500 W - 152 S 500 W Unit B Unit B · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1003 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet Friendly! 2 br w/ den and 1 full bath Duplex for Immediate move-in! - A great basement unit with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and a den , approx. 1005 sq. ft. Available for immediate move-in. This unit features and open and bright kitchen overlooking the dining room area. 2 good sized bedrooms, den and bathroom with tub/shower. Washer and dryer hook-ups (electric).

No Smoking- E-Cigarettes, or Vaping

$925.00 Rent
$1175.00 Security Deposit ( $250.00 is a non-refundable Lease initiation fee)

Up to 2 pets are allowed with $350 additional deposit ($250 refundable, $100 non-refundable) and $75/mo pet fee

To view this home please see the following link to schedule a self-guided tour: https://showmojo.com/29066c605e/listings/mapsearch

Property Damage Loss Waiver: Tenant will be required to pay $18/mo. to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Tenants may acquire renter's insurance at the tenant’s own expense but/and is not mandatory.

For more information please visit our website at www.rpmcachevalley.com or call RPM at 435-753-5200

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement***

(RLNE5839935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 S 500 W Unit B have any available units?
152 S 500 W Unit B has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 152 S 500 W Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
152 S 500 W Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 S 500 W Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 S 500 W Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 152 S 500 W Unit B offer parking?
No, 152 S 500 W Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 152 S 500 W Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 S 500 W Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 S 500 W Unit B have a pool?
No, 152 S 500 W Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 152 S 500 W Unit B have accessible units?
No, 152 S 500 W Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 152 S 500 W Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 S 500 W Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 S 500 W Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 S 500 W Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
