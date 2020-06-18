152 S 500 W Unit B

Amenities

Pet Friendly! 2 br w/ den and 1 full bath Duplex for Immediate move-in! - A great basement unit with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and a den , approx. 1005 sq. ft. Available for immediate move-in. This unit features and open and bright kitchen overlooking the dining room area. 2 good sized bedrooms, den and bathroom with tub/shower. Washer and dryer hook-ups (electric).



No Smoking- E-Cigarettes, or Vaping



$925.00 Rent

$1175.00 Security Deposit ( $250.00 is a non-refundable Lease initiation fee)



Up to 2 pets are allowed with $350 additional deposit ($250 refundable, $100 non-refundable) and $75/mo pet fee



To view this home please see the following link to schedule a self-guided tour: https://showmojo.com/29066c605e/listings/mapsearch



Property Damage Loss Waiver: Tenant will be required to pay $18/mo. to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Tenants may acquire renter's insurance at the tenant’s own expense but/and is not mandatory.



For more information please visit our website at www.rpmcachevalley.com or call RPM at 435-753-5200



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement***



