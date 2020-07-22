Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

29 Apartments for rent in Ivins, UT with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Ivins means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
140 W Center St #7
140 W Center St, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1936 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
140 W Center St #7 Available 08/10/20 Fully Furnished Model Home Now Available! - This 2267 sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of Ivins
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
A beautiful community on ten acres of land with xeriscaping. Ample green space, a fitness center, and a pool provided. Furnished apartments available. Updated interiors with modern appliances.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1331 N. Dixie Downs Rd. #92
1331 North Dixie Downs Road, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
1331 N. Dixie Downs Rd. #92 Available 08/15/20 Vista Ridge Estates - 55 and Over Senior Community at Vista Ridge Estates. Single level with 2 VERY SPACIOUS bedrooms, 2 baths, large great room open to kitchen and dining area.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Stonebridge
225 N. Country Lane #44
225 N Country Ln, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1450 sqft
Views! Views! Views! 3-Bedroom in Beautiful Black Rock Condos - 3-BR/2-BA in gated community Black Rock Condos boasts beautiful views of Sunbrook Golf Course from private balcony.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Paradise Canyon
1650 N Sonoran Dr
1650 North Sonoran Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1714 sqft
1650 N Sonoran Dr Available 08/12/20 Pristine Paradise Canyon Home - Wonderful 3 bed/2 bath home in Paradise Canyon just off of Snow Canyon Parkway. Mostly Tile throughout the home. Upgraded Appliances and a large backyard with lots of shade.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
978 N 1725 W #44
978 North 1725 West, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1028 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home for rent! Great Location - This is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home for rent! We are featuring a 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse for rent, and it will go fast! It's available June 15th.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2050 W Canyon View Drive #232
2050 West Canyon View Drive, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
2050 W Canyon View Drive #232 Available 08/28/20 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home New Carpet - This spacious 2 bedrooms 2 baths, 1,144 square ft. has a beautiful covered patio for outdoor living.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Stonebridge
271 N Country Lane #A9
271 N Country Ln, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,468
1600 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms on Sunbrook - $250 off May Rent with a qualified application! VIEWS! VIEWS!! Beautiful, well maintained home on the Sunbrook Golf Course. Has 3 Beds 2 bath and Garage.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1709 West 1020 North
1709 West 1020 North, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$970
1054 sqft
1709 West 1020 North Available 06/22/20 Colorview Town Home - 2 bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Covered Parking. Two Level Town Home. Community Pool. No Pets. 12 Month Lease. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3368053)

1 of 47

Last updated June 1 at 09:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunbrook
280 S Luce Del Sol Drive #218
280 S Luce Del Sol Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1583 sqft
280 S Luce Del Sol Drive #218 Available 07/12/19 PET FRIENDLY Condo with Amazing views at Sunbrook Golf Course- Over $300 Worth of Inclusions! - Over $300 worth of inclusions in the rental of this property! Come and see the incredible views that
Results within 10 miles of Ivins

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Sun River
4640 S. Ironwood Dr.
4640 Ironwood Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2264 sqft
Former Parade Home in Sun River Available on Flexible Lease.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1150 W Red Hills Parkway #109
1150 Red Hills Parkway, Washington, UT
1 Bedroom
$800
240 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1150 W Red Hills Parkway #109 Available 08/01/20 Canyon Breeze 55+ - Beautifully remodeled 55+ home with views! Conveniently located close to I-15, restaurants, shopping, golf course, & more. Indoor pool.

1 of 75

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
777 S 400 E #71
777 South 400 East, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1470 sqft
Spacious Updated Townhome in Downtown St. George! - This home is in Downtown St. George conveniently close to schools, parks, shopping, city pool, and the hospital.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
370 W Buena Vista Blvd #112
370 Buena Vista Blvd, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1317 sqft
370 W Buena Vista Blvd #112 Available 10/09/20 Brand new town home available in Millcreek Springs with a community pool! - On the main floor of this brand new townhome is the living room, dining area, kitchen, half bathroom, and a storage room.

1 of 57

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2228 Chippenham Court
2228 Chippenham Court, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1980 sqft
2228 Chippenham Court Available 08/14/20 Fully Furnished - Amazing Golf Course Views! - Available for a 6-month lease min. or longer. Incredible golf course views!! This St.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hidden Valley Townhomes
3155 S Hidden Valley Dr # 265
3155 South Hidden Valley Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1377 sqft
3155 S Hidden Valley Dr # 265 Available 07/24/20 Desired Hidden Valley Town Home - Desired Hidden Valley Town Home. 3 Bed 2.5 Bath living room and family room. Nice patio space. Covered Parking, Club house with pool.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1167 E. 400 S. #24
1167 East 400 South, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,198
1358 sqft
1167 E. 400 S. #24 Available 08/12/20 Skyhawk Townhomes - Skyhawk is a family friendly community. It is also within walking distance to Dixie State via new tunnel under freeway. This unit has 3 Beds and 2.5 Baths.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3419 S River Road #87
3419 River Road, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1403 sqft
3419 S River Road #87 Available 08/10/20 Cottages of Fossil Hills - Townhome located at the Cottages of Fossil Hills. 3bd/2.5bath, 1465 sf, community pool, clubhouse & weight room. +250.00 Lease Initiation Fee (RLNE2549129)

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hidden Valley Townhomes
3439 South Barcelona Dr. #108
3439 South Barcelona Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1569 sqft
3439 South Barcelona Dr. #108 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3BR / 2.5 B Condo in Desert Hills Boundaries.. - Don't miss this immaculate Hidden Valley home. This 1450 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
301 S. 1200 E. #34
301 South 1200 East, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
301 S. 1200 E. #34 Available 08/01/20 The Mesas - Super location close to all major commercial areas. 2-story with bedroom and bath on each floor. Water, sewer, garbage included. Amenities include pool, clubhouse. Carport with outside storage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
1000 Bluff View Drive
1000 Bluff View Drive, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1868 sqft
4 bedroom 3 1/2 bathrooms 2 car garage 1,868 sq. ft.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1000 E. Bluffview Dr. #121
1000 Bluff View Dr, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1320 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Price Drop. Clean and Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home with lots of upgrades and a 2 car garage for rent. 1,320 sq feet. The back patio is perfect for St. George evenings. Close to everything. $1250 per month.

1 of 63

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2177 N Vacanza Dr
2177 N Vacanza St, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2302 sqft
Beautiful brand new modern home in green springs! Luxury meets Southern Utah living. This property was just finished in may of 2020.

1 of 62

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2259 Stone Cliff Dr.
2259 Stone Cliff Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2638 sqft
Unobstructed views of St. George City and Pine Valley Mountain from this immaculate rim lot in Stone Cliff. Beautiful open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. 3 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Ivins, UT

Finding apartments with a pool in Ivins means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Ivins could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

