212 Grosseto LN

Amenities
New Price! 3 CAR GARAGE - Beautiful 1.5 story home on large lot. Spacious open & bright kitchen/living/dining. Kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, glass tile back-splash, high quality cabinetry, soaring ceilings, wood floors & stone detail. Serene Master with built-ins in closet. Second level flex space, large backyard with extended patio. Pool 7 park down the street. Elementary school within walking distance. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer convey. wired smart home with nest included.