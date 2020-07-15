All apartments in Williamson County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:37 PM

212 Grosseto LN

212 Grosseto Lane · (512) 970-2569
Location

212 Grosseto Lane, Williamson County, TX 78628

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2829 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
New Price! 3 CAR GARAGE - Beautiful 1.5 story home on large lot. Spacious open & bright kitchen/living/dining. Kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, glass tile back-splash, high quality cabinetry, soaring ceilings, wood floors & stone detail. Serene Master with built-ins in closet. Second level flex space, large backyard with extended patio. Pool 7 park down the street. Elementary school within walking distance. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer convey. wired smart home with nest included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Grosseto LN have any available units?
212 Grosseto LN has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 Grosseto LN have?
Some of 212 Grosseto LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Grosseto LN currently offering any rent specials?
212 Grosseto LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Grosseto LN pet-friendly?
No, 212 Grosseto LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamson County.
Does 212 Grosseto LN offer parking?
Yes, 212 Grosseto LN offers parking.
Does 212 Grosseto LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 Grosseto LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Grosseto LN have a pool?
Yes, 212 Grosseto LN has a pool.
Does 212 Grosseto LN have accessible units?
No, 212 Grosseto LN does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Grosseto LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Grosseto LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Grosseto LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Grosseto LN does not have units with air conditioning.
