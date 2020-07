Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel w/d hookup walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed cc payments clubhouse courtyard dogs allowed e-payments internet access lobby on-site laundry online portal parking pet friendly pool tour booking hot tub

Welcome Home to The Creek Apartments. We are not just another apartment community, here you will enjoy living in an inviting, beautifully landscaped community. We offer many of the amenities that you are looking for in your new home including vinyl wood flooring, stainless steel and black appliances, private enclosed patios and washer and dryer connections in select suites. Conveniently located near an abundance of dining, shopping, schools and recreation, There is no need to look any further….. this is your next home!