1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
100 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in White Settlement, TX
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
$
34 Units Available
Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy, White Settlement, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
680 sqft
Welcome to Oak View Apartments, your resource for modern and stylish apartment living in White Settlement, Texas. Our apartment community offers everything you need to feel comfortable and at home.
Last updated June 9 at 02:49pm
Sunset Gardens
21 Units Available
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr, White Settlement, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
545 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with a courtyard, pool and clubhouse convenient to I-30. Units come with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and patio or balcony. Near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of White Settlement
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
25 Units Available
Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd, Westworth Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
813 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments in Westworth, TX. In-unit features include hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry, parking and state-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly. Just off Westwood Blvd.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Constellation Ranch
40 Units Available
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
735 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Homes feature ceiling fans, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Enjoy a fitness center, shuffleboard, billiards table and dog park on-site. Within a short drive of picturesque Lake Worth.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
South Lake Worth
37 Units Available
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
768 sqft
An amenity-rich community located just minutes from downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, two pools and an outdoor poolside fireplace. Homes include elegant upgrades, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
27 Units Available
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
591 sqft
Welcome to Normandale Place Apartments and Emerald Hills, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! When you reside in our community, you will experience a peaceful, neighborly environment in close proximity to everything you need.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Western Hills North
16 Units Available
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
662 sqft
2900 Broadmoor is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Results within 5 miles of White Settlement
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Benbrook Lakeside
84 Units Available
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
769 sqft
Aura Benbrook will be a 301-unit, Class A development located in Benbrook, a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
44 Units Available
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$962
769 sqft
Awesome location on the beautiful Trinity Trails and close to University Park Village shopping and dining. Large floor plans with hardwood floors and gorgeous granite countertops. Community has 24-hour fitness center and huge swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$768
549 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-20, I-30 and 183. Contemporary apartment homes with granite countertops, ceiling fans and plank-style flooring. Residents enjoy access to a swimming pool, fitness center, laundry and pet park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Cultural District
23 Units Available
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,235
854 sqft
Within walking distance to West 7th District's best shopping, dining and entertainment venues. One- and two-bedroom homes featuring open-concept gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Amenities include a residents' club with mini bar and outdoor lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Hunter's Ridge
20 Units Available
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
633 sqft
Close to the Chisholm Trail Parkway and Overton Ridge Boulevard. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, pool table and coffee bar.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
River Park
30 Units Available
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
637 sqft
A charming apartment community near Fort Worth Water Gardens and 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, and relaxing hot tub. Updated interiors with modern furnishings.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Ridgmar
20 Units Available
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
752 sqft
Located right in the heart of Fort Worth close to I-30 for easy commuting to downtown and nearby medical facilities. Community features billiards, foosball, resort-style pools and unique floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Sunset Heights South
21 Units Available
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
692 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills.
Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
41 Units Available
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
688 sqft
Nestled in a planned community, these luxury apartments are a respite from the outside world. Putting green, playing courts and gym available. Near historic downtown Fort Worth.
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
Shady Oaks Manor
6 Units Available
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
704 sqft
Located just off 820 with views of Lake Worth. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with chef kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, faux-wood flooring and giant closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
$
City View
57 Units Available
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
769 sqft
The Coventry at Cityview Apartment Homes were developed to provide you with a lifestyle of comfort and urban conveniences. Choose from five spectacular floor plans with most every need foreseen, at your new gated community.
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
40 Units Available
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
Luxury community has bark park, clubhouse, and state of the art fitness center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Excellent location in Fort Worth by the Trinity Trail.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Cultural District
112 Units Available
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,309
778 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Rustic. Elegant. Naturally relaxed.
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
Ridglea
2 Units Available
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
606 sqft
Welcome to Ridglea Court Apartments! We are an upscale, boutique community of 26 luxury apartment homes. Cutting-edge smart home technology, upscale décor, and beautiful shared-space amenities await you.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
33 Units Available
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,293
885 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
12 Units Available
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
798 sqft
Discover the Olympus Team Ranch apartments in Benbrook, TX. Our community boasts one, two, and three bedroom apartments conveniently located to suit your lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
City View
42 Units Available
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
697 sqft
Residents can stay in shape at this community's fitness center and indoor racquetball court. The property's location near I-20 put various shopping and entertainment options nearby. Units feature walk-in closets and updated flooring.
