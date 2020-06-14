Apartment List
/
TX
/
white settlement
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

109 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in White Settlement, TX

Finding an apartment in White Settlement that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
$
34 Units Available
Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy, White Settlement, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1076 sqft
Welcome to Oak View Apartments, your resource for modern and stylish apartment living in White Settlement, Texas. Our apartment community offers everything you need to feel comfortable and at home.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 9 at 02:49pm
Sunset Gardens
21 Units Available
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr, White Settlement, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
615 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with a courtyard, pool and clubhouse convenient to I-30. Units come with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and patio or balcony. Near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of White Settlement
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Western Hills North
16 Units Available
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1182 sqft
2900 Broadmoor is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
25 Units Available
Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd, Westworth Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1468 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments in Westworth, TX. In-unit features include hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry, parking and state-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly. Just off Westwood Blvd.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
27 Units Available
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1379 sqft
Welcome to Normandale Place Apartments and Emerald Hills, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! When you reside in our community, you will experience a peaceful, neighborly environment in close proximity to everything you need.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Constellation Ranch
40 Units Available
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1349 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Homes feature ceiling fans, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Enjoy a fitness center, shuffleboard, billiards table and dog park on-site. Within a short drive of picturesque Lake Worth.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
South Lake Worth
37 Units Available
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1291 sqft
An amenity-rich community located just minutes from downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, two pools and an outdoor poolside fireplace. Homes include elegant upgrades, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of White Settlement
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:56am
$
City View
57 Units Available
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1256 sqft
The Coventry at Cityview Apartment Homes were developed to provide you with a lifestyle of comfort and urban conveniences. Choose from five spectacular floor plans with most every need foreseen, at your new gated community.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:40am
40 Units Available
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1355 sqft
Luxury community has bark park, clubhouse, and state of the art fitness center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Excellent location in Fort Worth by the Trinity Trail.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
33 Units Available
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,077
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,293
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1266 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Benbrook Lakeside
84 Units Available
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1488 sqft
Aura Benbrook will be a 301-unit, Class A development located in Benbrook, a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$962
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1268 sqft
Awesome location on the beautiful Trinity Trails and close to University Park Village shopping and dining. Large floor plans with hardwood floors and gorgeous granite countertops. Community has 24-hour fitness center and huge swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Cultural District
112 Units Available
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,225
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1227 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Rustic. Elegant. Naturally relaxed.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Riverbend Trinity Trails
35 Units Available
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,996
2031 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a laid-back vibe. Community amenities include pool, lazy river, and fire pit. Conveniently located with easy access to Highway 183 and West 7th.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
Ridglea
2 Units Available
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$850
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
606 sqft
Welcome to Ridglea Court Apartments! We are an upscale, boutique community of 26 luxury apartment homes. Cutting-edge smart home technology, upscale décor, and beautiful shared-space amenities await you.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
$
Western Hills
22 Units Available
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1299 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Residents get access to a pool, 24-hour gym, billiards table and more. Close to Ridglea Theater for convenient nighttime fun. Near lots of shops and restaurants around Camp Bowie Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
River Park
30 Units Available
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1018 sqft
A charming apartment community near Fort Worth Water Gardens and 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, and relaxing hot tub. Updated interiors with modern furnishings.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$768
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1235 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-20, I-30 and 183. Contemporary apartment homes with granite countertops, ceiling fans and plank-style flooring. Residents enjoy access to a swimming pool, fitness center, laundry and pet park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Cultural District
23 Units Available
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,000
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1271 sqft
Within walking distance to West 7th District's best shopping, dining and entertainment venues. One- and two-bedroom homes featuring open-concept gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Amenities include a residents' club with mini bar and outdoor lounge.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
13 Units Available
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1313 sqft
Discover the Olympus Team Ranch apartments in Benbrook, TX. Our community boasts one, two, and three bedroom apartments conveniently located to suit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
City View
42 Units Available
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
969 sqft
Residents can stay in shape at this community's fitness center and indoor racquetball court. The property's location near I-20 put various shopping and entertainment options nearby. Units feature walk-in closets and updated flooring.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Western Hills
16 Units Available
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
992 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with a French Quarter flair. Wood floors, large closets and fireplaces warm these upscale homes. Enjoy jogging trails, pool, fitness center and relax in the Java Lounge.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Ridgmar
20 Units Available
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$775
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1079 sqft
Located right in the heart of Fort Worth close to I-30 for easy commuting to downtown and nearby medical facilities. Community features billiards, foosball, resort-style pools and unique floor plans.
Verified

1 of 151

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Westpark Estates
18 Units Available
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$983
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$986
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The newly renovated apartments in the Heights of Benbrook are the perfect place to call home. You can live an active lifestyle in the lap of luxury, with super-large closets and open floor plans.
City Guide for White Settlement, TX

For a peek at what it's like to live in White Settlement, west of Fort Worth, pop in on the annual White Settlement Chicken Dance Festival and compete with nearly 200 contestants for a chance at the Turkey Leg Trophy. Who would have thought that your funky chicken dance skills would ever come in handy?

One of the original two settlements that ended up becoming Fort Worth, White Settlement sits on a clearly defined border within driving distance of the area's most popular attractions. The city is located on the southern shore of iconic Lake Worth and is defined to the east by NAS Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth. Military presence is a big factor and government jobs are plentiful. What's more, it's only a short drive to Arlington and Dallas to the east for entertainment and shopping galore, and undeveloped Benbrook Lake to the south when it's time to get away. White Settlement embodies the classic north Texas charm complete with festivals, parades and the ever-popular high school football on Friday nights. Summers are hot, winters are cool and there's always something going on. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in White Settlement, TX

Finding an apartment in White Settlement that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

White Settlement 1 BedroomsWhite Settlement 2 BedroomsWhite Settlement 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWhite Settlement Accessible ApartmentsWhite Settlement Apartments with Balcony
White Settlement Apartments with GymWhite Settlement Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhite Settlement Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWhite Settlement Apartments with Parking
White Settlement Apartments with PoolWhite Settlement Apartments with Washer-DryerWhite Settlement Dog Friendly ApartmentsWhite Settlement Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas